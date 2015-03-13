Community Notes:

5th Annual Finish Chelsea’s Run 5K in Partnership with the Girl Scouts: Nearly 8,000 participants and supporters gathered in Balboa Park on March 7 for a morning of fitness, fun, hope and inspiration. The 5th annual Finish Chelsea’s Run 5K in Partnership with Girl Scouts San Diego brought community together as one “voice” to share their commitment to creating positive change for children.

The run/walk is the primary fundraiser for the Chelsea’s Light Foundation’s Sunflower Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to San Diego County college-bound teens who embrace characteristics that reflect Chelsea King’s thirst for knowledge, service-over-self-ethic, and indomitable spirit.

Event“Spring Into Healthy Living.”

This year the event will be held at the Cameron YMCA, Wednesday March 18, from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations are requested. To save your spot, call the AARP Reservation line at (1-877-926-8300) and follow the prompts. Cameron YMCA is located at 10123 Riverwalk Drive, Santee 92071.

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than all other years. Our major 2015 sponsors are County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) Aging and Independence Services (AIS), Lantern Crest Senior Living, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and the YMCA. Lantern Crest Senior Living will be offering a free and healthy breakfast buffet to attendees. Many community vendors will be offering free health screenings including balance, stroke, mood, blood glucose, and blood pressure. You can attend exercise demonstrations, informative lectures, and visit the many exhibitor tables offering community resources, nutrition tips, and senior resources. We will also having hearing screening, and with eligibility, participants may obtain free phones through CTAP (California Telephone Access Program). Bring your unwanted or expired prescription drugs for disposal by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Santee Station. There will also be Opportunity drawings at the end of the event. Watch this space for more details on this family friendly event.

St. Paul’s Senior Homes and Services Holds Free Memory Screenings for Seniors

Join St. Paul’s Senior Homes & Services for free memory screenings, on March 24, 2015 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Paul’s Villa located at 2340 Fourth Avenue, San Diego 92101. This screening is designed to catch memory impairments in seniors at the earliest stages possible so that St. Paul’s can help families take the next difficult steps to help their elder relatives.

According to National Institutes of Health, an analysis suggests that about 3.4 million of Americans that are 71 and older (one in seven of that age group) have dementia, and 2.4 million of them have Alzheimer’s. St. Paul’s staff is specifically trained to work with Residents experiencing different stages of Alzheimer’s and dementia. At the free memory screening, St. Paul’s will address the concerns of so many seniors including wandering and getting lost due to memory impairment, and make recommendations to families.

St. Paul’s Senior Homes & Services is a full-service, nonprofit retirement community with independent, assisted living and skilled nursing communities as well as an inter-generational day care program and Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Located in San Diego, St. Paul’s provides affordable, innovative and comprehensive programs in a non-denominational environment with great value placed on optimal independence at all stages of life.

For more information about St. Paul’s Memory Care, please call St. Paul’s at 619-239-6900 or visit St. Paul’s website at http://www.stpaul seniors.org.