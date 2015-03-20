Community Notes:

Latino NASA Astronaut José Hernández to Speak at CSUSM Conference

What: Under the leadership of Director Minerva Gonzalez, The College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) assists students who are migratory or seasonal farmworkers (or children of such workers) enrolled in their first year of undergraduate studies at eight universities and colleges across the state. This year, California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) will host the annual California CAMP Leadership Conference, “Harvesting Stars/Cosechando Estrellas.”

Why: The CAMP Statewide Conference is a collaborative effort by the California CAMP Directors Consortium. Each year over 100 students from across California attend to participate in workshops and activities with the objective of building and enhancing their leaderships.

CAMP’s mission at CSUSM is to provide entering first-year students with an array of support services and opportunities for cultural affirmation that lead to personal and educational success as measured by exceptional levels of community involvement and academic persistence to graduation.

Who: José M. Hernández, the first migrant farm worker to become a NASA astronaut, will be the keynote speaker. Born into a migrant farm working family from Mexico, Hernández—who didn’t learn English until he was 12 years old— spent much of his childhood on what he calls the “California circuit,” traveling with his family from Mexico to California’s southern San Joaquin Valley each March, then working northward to the Stockton area by summer, picking strawberries, cucumbers, cherries and tomatoes along the way. In late November, Hernández and his family would return to Mexico for Christmas, waiting for March to start the cycle all over again.

Hernández eventually obtained his undergraduate and graduate degrees in electrical engineering. After a successful career as an engineer and scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, he was selected as part of the 19th class of U.S. Astronauts in 2004.

When: The three-day conference starts Friday, March 20 and runs through Sunday, March 22. Hernández will speak at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.

Where: The keynote will take place at CSUSM in the University Student Union ballroom – 333 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd., San Marcos.

Celebrate the Chamorro Culture in San Diego

Festival to feature authentic Chamorro food, art and dance on March 28

The 6th annual Chamorro Cultural Festival is coming to California State University, San Marcos campus on Saturday, March 28, 2015 to offer Southern Californians the opportunity to experience the unique 4,000 year old Chamorro culture.

This family friendly event will offer cultural performances, entertainment, arts and crafts, and a taste of the Mariana Islands. Chamorro cuisine, one of the most popular elements of the festival, will have a strong presence with many food vendors offering favorites such as red rice, chicken kelaguen, and other signature Chamorro dishes. Miss Universe Guam, Brittany Bell, will also be in attendance to welcome visitors.

In addition to traditional song and dance performances, island crafts will also be on display in many booths. Visitors can participate in weaving demonstrations and take pictures of a flying proa, a seafaring vessel that was used by native Chamorros for thousands of years. Other focal points of the festival will be an art exhibition and workshops to give visitors insight to learn more about Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI). In fact, San Diego has one of the largest populations of Chamorros that live outside of the Marianas, which makes it the perfect backdrop for celebrating this annual event.

The Chamorro Festival is free to enter for all ages and will take place from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 in the Chavez, Forum and Kellogg Plazas of the CSU San Marcos Campus, located at 333 South Twin Oaks Valley Road, San Marcos, CA 92006. Parking is free.

WorldBeat Cultural Center presents World Water Day 2015

When: Sunday, March 22nd 2015, 12:00PM – 7:00PM

Where: WorldBeat Cultural Center, 2100 Park Blvd. Balboa Park.

Cost: FREE

WorldBeat Center is joining the global World Water Day festivities with a full day celebration in San Diego on Sunday March 22nd, 2015. WorldBeat Center will be collaborating with local environmental organizations to continue to educate the public about water issues including conservation. Activities will include: Afro-Cuban Percussion and Dance and African Dance workshops, Tibetan Bell Meditation, outdoor children’s poster painnting contest on water, a water from air extraction generator sponsored by Watair and a globally synchronized water blessing and meditation.

23nd annual Oceanside Days of Art has a lot to offer

Oceanside Days of Art committee continues its call to visual artists and artisans to apply for participation in the 23nd annual Oceanside Days of Art. This is an opportunity for art makers and craftsmen from throughout San Diego and neighboring counties to showcase their talent and work to thousands of visitors this April at a place in Southern California known for its rich history, beautiful beaches, and artistic freedom.

Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation proudly presents the 23rd annual Oceanside Days of Art held on Saturday, April 18th and Sunday, April 19th, 2015, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Oceanside Days of Art is a juried fine art festival featuring over 100 artists from Southern California networking and selling an array of unique artwork including paintings, sculptures, stained glass, ceramics, fine jewelry, photography and more.

Applications for ODA-2015 artists are now being accepted. To download the 2015 Artist Application Form, for additional information and booth fees, go to http://www.ocaf.info.