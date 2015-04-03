Community Notes:

Sweetwater Superintendent Search Meetings

The Board of Trustees of the Sweetwater Union High School District invites you to provide input on the superintendent search and meet with The Cosca Group throughout the district on April 6-8, 2015.

Members of the community are invited to open forums which will be held at 6:00 p.m. for anyone in the Trustee area or district to attend. The purpose of the meeting is to inform you of the process, identity strengths and needs of the district and to receive input regarding the desired characteristics of our new superintendent.

Monday, April 6, 2015 6:00 p.m. Hilltop Middle School – Room 1102 44 East J Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Monday, April 6, 2015 6:00 p.m. National City Middle School – Auditorium 1701 D Avenue, National City, CA 91950

Tuesday, April 7, 2015 6:00 p.m. Otay Ranch High School – Multipurpose Room 1250 Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista, CA 91913

Tuesday, April 7, 2015 6:00 p.m. Castle Park High School – Student Union 1395 Hilltop Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91911

Wednesday, April 8, 2015 6:00 p.m. Montgomery High School – Library 3250 Palm Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154

Districtwide Community Forum – District Office – Tuesday, April 7, 2015

Tuesday, April 7, 2015 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. District Office, Board Room 1130 Fifth Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91911

Workers Center in Barrio Logan needs the community’s support!

In January, we opened the San Diego Workers Center in Barrio Logan to provide jobs, legal protections and trainings for day laborers and household workers. Since then, Martha Blancarte, our operations director, has sent out scores workers for jobs they never would have had. We have also helped many victims of wage theft, and we have referred others to obtain social services at other agencies. But we need your help to keep our center open.

We have chosen Indiegogo.com as one way to raise funds. Please click on the link below and make a contribution, no matter how small, to our cause. Your contribution is tax-deductible, and it will help us continue our valuable work in the community. Check out the perks as well! Artists, writers, filmmakers, and photographers have shared their wonderful work with us. Every little bit helps. Please contribute!

Together, we shall overcome. Nosotros venceremos!

http://igg.me/at/sdworkerscenter

If you don’t feel comfortable sending a contribution online with a credit card, you can also drop a check in the mail, made out to Pilgrim UCC Church, (our fiscal sponsor), and earmark it for the San Diego Workers Center. Mail to: Mark Day, 2434 Alta Vista Dr., Vista, CA 92084. (760) 224-3872.

Trans-Border Institute to Host Dreamers’ Author Eileen Truax

As many as two million of the approximately 12 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States came here as children. They grow up here, attending elementary, middle and high school. In the country they call home, they are unable to be legally employed, and in most cases, are unable to secure the financial needs for college. More than 10 years after U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin proposed the DREAM Act that would allow these young people to become legal residents, it has yet to be passed.

This young generation is organizing around the rallying cry “Undocumented, Unapologetic and Unafraid.”

On Thursday, April 9, Eileen Truax, author of “Dreamers,” will speak at the University of San Diego’s Trans-Border Institute to illuminate the stories of these men and women who are living proof of a complex and sometimes hidden political reality that calls into question what it means to be an American. The event takes place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the University of San Diego’s Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace & Justice, Room G. The event is free and open to the public.

Originally from Mexico, Truax is a journalist and immigrant currently living in Los Angeles.

Win FREE Alaska Airlines Tickets When You Register for the Navy’s 29th Bay Bridge Run/Walk

Conquer the bridge! And win two roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines! For the second year in a row, the Navy’s 29th Bay Bridge Run/Walk registered participants are eligible to win two roundtrip airline tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies courtesy of Alaska Airlines. Remember! This drawing is only open to those registered for the Bridge Run so your odds are pretty good! Register today at www.navy lifesw.com/bridgerun. The Navy’s 29th Bridge Run/Walk presented by SDG& E and Northrop Grumman takes place Sunday, May 17 at 8 am. This event offers the ONLY opportunity to cross the Coro-nado Bridge on foot in 2015! The run/walk is capped at 11,000 participants.

The scenic 4-mile racecourse, sanctioned by the U.S.A. Track and Field Association, starts on Park Blvd. between the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and the San Diego Convention Center and finishes in Coronado’s Tidelands Park.

The Navy Region Southwest Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Program (MWR) hosts this outstanding event that joins the San Diego community with the military for their shared enjoyment. Profits generated from the event directly support quality of life programs at San Diego Navy installations.

CSUSM Theatre Presents “Twilight, Los Angeles: 1992” April 10-19

The theatre program at California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) is pleased to present Twilight, Los Angeles: 1992, a play by award-winning playwright and actress Anna Deavere Smith, April 10-19.

In 1991, the violent police assault of African American Rodney King ignited international outrage after being captured on videotape and aired widely. A year later in 1992, in the aftermath of the trial and acquittal of the four Los Angeles Police Department officers charged with assault, protest and riots broke out in the streets of Los Angeles where the incident took place.

Twilight, Los Angeles: 1992 is the result of nearly 300 interviews Anna Deavere Smith conducted in a nine-month span with gang members, police officers, lawyers, activists and shopkeepers from a diversity of class and racial backgrounds after the riots. The technique, often called theatre of testimony or documentary theatre, draws on traditions of oral history and is often used as a catalyst for social change.

Recent news coverage following recent allegations of excessive force by police departments in Missouri and New York makes Twilight especially relevant.

Four performances will be followed by panel discussions with faculty experts and community leaders to allow for further discussions on the topics of social justice, art, education, law and faith.

When: Friday, Apr. 10 at 7 p.m., followed by an Audience Talk Back panel discussion on arts and social justice.

Saturday, Apr. 11 at 2 p.m., followed by an Audience Talk Back panel discussion on education and social justice

Saturday, Apr. 11 at 7 p.m., followed by an Audience Talk Back panel discussion on law and social justice

Friday, Apr. 17 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 18 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 19 at 2 p.m., followed by an Audience Talk Back panel discussion on faith and social justice.

Where: CSUSM Performance Hall: Arts Building, Room 111.

Tickets: Tickets are $5 and available for purchase at the door.

Celebrate Día at San Diego County Library

San Diego County Library is proud to celebrate El día de los niños/ El día de los libros (Day of the Child, Day of the Book) by hosting various cultural events, performances, and special programs. During the entire month of April, all County Library branches will participate in this celebration by hosting book giveaways for kids and teens. The celebrations are held in support of continued literacy growth and instilling a love of reading among children and teens of all backgrounds. The events celebrate children and connect them to the world of learning through books, stories, and libraries. The official Día kickoff is the Multicultural Fiesta being held at the El Cajon Branch (201 E. Douglas) on April 11 at 12 p.m., but all locations are hosting free events in April that are open to all ages. Additional events include:

North Mobile: Sparkles the Clown celebrates Día at Rincon Community Day Care Center on April 8 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Imperial Beach (810 Imperial Beach Blvd): Living Coast Discovery Center presents the Animal Show for children and families on April 8 at 10 a.m.

Vista (700 Eucalyptus Ave): Children can create a special book with Yvonne Perez-Collins of San Diego Book Arts on April 8 at 3 p.m.

Solana Beach (157 Stevens Ave): Families can attend the puppet show “Town Musicians of Bremen” performed by the professional puppeteer, Gatson, on April 21 at 6 p.m.

La Mesa (8074 Allison Ave): Families are invited to learn about the many animals that live in our coastal area, hosted on April 22 at 3:30 p.m.

Cardiff (2081 Newcastle Ave): Children are invited to watch a bilingual puppet show, “Circus Minimus” from Pigs Eye Puppets, on April 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Valley Center (29200 Cole Grade Rd): Watch Ballet Folklorico, make crafts, play Lotería, and much more on April 29 from 4 – 6 p.m.

Ramona (1275 Main St): Enjoy Ballet Folklórico, crafts, face painting, a visit with Petals the Clown and more on April 30 at 3 p.m.

Poway (13137 Poway Rd): Ballet Folklórico Arcoiris performance on April 30 at 4 p.m.

Día was founded in 1996 by Pat Mora, award-winning poet and author, as a way to pay tribute to children, childhood, and the importance of early literacy. Día focuses on the importance of cultural differences, home languages, and the value of multilingual literacy and diverse library collections. It is a celebration that happens every year on April 30.

“Día represents the core values of our library system,” said Library Director José Aponte. “The public library is where people of all backgrounds can come together in pursuit of learning and education – an experience that is invaluable for children and teens.”

For more information on El día de los niños/ El día de los libros at San Diego County Library, contact your local library branch or visit www.sdcl.org/dia.

KPBS Explore Seeks San Diego Podcast

KPBS invites San Diego producers to submit ideas for a new podcast as part of the KPBS Explore Local Content Initiative. KPBS Explore is designed to grow the station’s line-up of local programs while increasing diversity and a sense of place. New for Explore 2016, KPBS is seeking proposals for podcasts only. The podcasts should highlight unique people, places, and activities in San Diego. Previously, the KPBS Explore San Diego project has centered on television programs. KPBS Explore is now in its fourth year of curating local content for multimedia distribution.

Proposals will be judged on a number of criteria including how well the producer can tell a good story and engage their audience. The proposed podcasts should fall under one of three categories: serialized story or “The Truman,” named after The Truman Show; topic exploration or “The Cousteau,” named after Jacques Cousteau; and host-driven exploration or “The Ken Kramer,” named after the host of Ken Kramer’s About San Diego. All submissions must feature something that is unique about the San Diego community and will be reviewed by a KPBS committee. The committee’s top selection(s) will be green-lighted for production.

“The KPBS Explore project is great way to make your ideas come to life and share them with our community,” KPBS Programming Director John Decker said. “A great podcast begins with you.”

The goal for the selected podcast(s) is to create a minimum of six episodes that will be released by KPBS in May 2016. Applicants can submit their proposals using the online form at kpbs.org/explore by May 15, 2015. Submissions should consist of a descriptive outline along with links to examples of the applicant’s work. Those interested in submitting a proposal may visit kpbs.org/explore for details on the categories and requirements.