Community Notes:………………

Immigration Forum and Free Community Services Fair

Join us on Saturday, April 18th from 12pm to 3pm at the MAAC Community Center to learn everything you need to know to protect and prepare for the DAPA and DACA initiatives, and how these can affect or benefit you. The event will feature a community services fair focused on the needs of our immigrant and low income residents, free daycare will be available (limited space, must pre-register), and light refreshments will be served.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) allows individuals who entered the United States before the age of 16 and who meet other requirements, to apply for deferred action from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Applicants must submit evidence showing continuous residence in the United States and evidence of high school or GED graduation or current attendance in an educational program. Individuals who are approved for DACA are allowed to remain in the United States for a period of 2 years without the fear of being deported. On November 20, 2014 President Obama expanded the DACA program, which eliminates the age-cap and also introduced a new program called Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA), which allows parents of U.S. citizen and legal permanent resident children to receive deferred action. DAPA eligible individuals must have a child who’s a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident and must pass a background check.

Rincón Literario, Bilingual Book Discussion Group, Meets at Escondido Public Library

Rincón Literario (The Literary Corner), Escondido Public Library’s Bilingual Book Discussion Group, will meet on Saturday, April 25, 2015, from 3:30 – 4:45 p.m. in the Library’s Turrentine Room. Cien años de soledad/One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, is the selected book for April. Participants discuss books bilingually, in English and Spanish, enabling them to enjoy great literature while improving their English and Spanish language skills.

In Macondo, a metaphoric Colombia, visits from ghosts representing the past, a magical-realist style, and European influence, all combine in the extraordinary literary journey of Cien años de soledad/One Hundred Years of Solitude, written by Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez. This novel tells the multi-generational story of the Buendía family, whose patriarch, Jose Arcadio Buendía, founds the town of Macondo. Soon after Macondo is founded, it becomes a town frequented by unusual and extraordinary events involving generations of the Buendia family, who are either incapable or reluctant to escape their episodic misfortunes.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information about future Rincón Literario selections and other Library programs, visit the Library’s website at library.escondido.org

Spring Concerts at MiraCosta College

MiraCosta College has an exciting lineup of concerts and events set for April. All concerts will be held on the Oceanside Campus, located at 1 Barnard Drive.

9th Annual Oceanside Jazz Festival, April 17 & 18, and May 2, in the Concert Hall

The jazz program at MiraCosta College will host nearly 50 performing groups from schools around the United States as part of its annual Oceanside Jazz Festival. Jazz choirs will perform during the day on April 17 and 18, and jazz bands will perform during the day on May 2. Daytime school performances, clinics and master classes are open to the public and free of charge.

Each day will culminate in an evening performance featuring MiraCosta College jazz ensembles performing with prominent guest artists.

April 17, 7:30 p.m., acclaimed vocal ensemble Vocalogy performs with MiraCosta College’s Frequency Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

April 18, 7:30 p.m., the John Proulx Trio performs with Frequency Vocal Jazz Ensemble. May 2, 7:30 p.m., saxophonist Benny Golson will perform with the MiraCosta Oceanside Jazz Orchestra (MOJO) and the MiraCosta Jazz Collective. These evening concerts are priced as follows: General admission is $20; students/seniors/staff, $15.

Tickets are available online at www.miracosta.edu/buytix or call the Box Office at 760.795.6815.