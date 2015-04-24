Community Notes:

Community Day – specially-priced $25 LEGOLAND tickets!

The annual Community Day at LEGOLAND California will take place on Saturday, April 25, 2015 starting at 1 p.m. Specially-priced $25 LEGOLAND tickets include admission with Park hours extended to 8 p.m. SEA LIFE Aquarium tickets are also available at a discounted rate of $9 each with admission to SEA LIFE Aquarium starting at 9 a.m. A parking fee will be collected at the gate.

Día Comunitario- precio especial $ 25 boletos para LEGOLAND!

El Día Comunitario anual en LEGOLAND California se llevara a cabo este sábado 25 de abril del 2015 comenzando a la 1 p.m. Los boletos de precio especial de $25 a LEGOLAND incluyen entrada al parque con horas extendidas hasta las 8 p.m. También están disponibles los boletos al acuario SEA LIFE con precio de descuento a $9 cada uno con la admisión al acuario comenzando a las 9 a.m. El pago para el estacionamiento se pagara a la entrada.

MiraCosta College to Celebrate Latino Graduates

The MiraCosta College 19th Annual Latino Graduation Celebration is scheduled for Friday, May 8, with a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by a program at 7 p.m. It will be held in the Concert Hall at MiraCosta College, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside. As in past years, this festive bilingual event will highlight the achievements of our Community Learning Center adult high school graduates as well as those of certificate and associate degree students. Students will have the opportunity to publicly thank their families and friends, in English or Spanish, for assisting them in achieving their educational goals.

“This inspirational evening reinforces our resolve as a college to continue our commitment to students and to acknowledge their accomplishments,” said MiraCosta College counselor Hilda Gomez-Zinn, who is helping to organize the festivities. “Unlike the May 22 commencement ceremony, this event allows our students to say a few words of appreciation to those in the audience who have supported them through this process.”

Chula Vista Southwest Community Meeting

Monday May 4 SWCVCA monthly meeting at 6PM at the south library, 389 Orange Ave. come hear what the water Districts have to say about the water situation. Metropolitan is talking about cutting our supply by 15%. Higher rates? Water rationing? Come join and vote on whether we should send a letter to council and the water districts saying they should not allow any new residential water meters if our supply is cut 15%. Does it make sense to keep building more houses when the drought is causing a shortage of water? Info 619 425-5771.