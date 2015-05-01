Community Notes…………………..

Chicano Federation Celebrates 45th Anniversary At Annual Unity Luncheon

The Chicano Federation will celebrate its 45-year history at the annual Unity Luncheon to be held on May 8 at the Wyndham San Diego Bayside Hotel. The event will feature a historical retrospective and recognition awards will be given to 13 former board chairs and executive directors who will be in attendance. To close the event, former board chair David Valladolid will pay tribute to long-time educator and Assemblyman Peter Chacon who passed away last December.

Guests at the festive event can expect Latino inspired food and music and loud cheers when the more than 14 table sponsors are named. A special edition video of the organization’s milestones will also be debuted.

Tickets are $75 per person or $1,000 for a table. For more information on the Chicano Federation, visit www.chicano federation.org or call (619) 285-5600.

La Academia de Lenguaje de CVUSD

¡El Distrito Escolar de Cajon Valley se orgullece en anunciar la apertura de su primera academia multilingüe! La Academia de Lenguaje de CVUSD estará ubicada en 1390 E. Broadway, El Cajon, CA 92021. La Academia de Lenguaje de CVUSD ofrecerá un ambiente educativo ideal y les proveerá a los alumnos con la oportunidad de prepararse para convertirse en ciudadanos globales y multilingües del siglo 21. En la Academia de Lenguaje de CVUSD, todos los alumnos desarrollarán competencia académica en inglés y español. También serán introducidos a un tercer componente de instrucción de Ciencias Informáticas.

Este componente tendrá un enfoque en el desarrollo de destrezas de computación y de programación de sistema. La escuela se abrirá con el programa empezando de Kinder Transicional al 3er grado y se extenderá un nivel de grado cada año, con el objetivo de eventualmente ofrecer servicios multilingües de Kinder Transicional al 8º grado.

Para más información, comuníquese con la Oficina de Lenguaje de CVUSD al (619) 588-3021 o por correo electrónico a jacoboi@cajonvalley. net.

34th Annual Golden Scissors Awards and Fashion Show

Join the fun with fashion’s most innovative night out at Mother Earth! On May 8th, 2015, San Diego Mesa College’s Fashion Program hosts the 34th Annual Golden Scissors Fashion Show. Completely organized and produced by Mesa fashion promotion students, while fashion design majors showcase their collections. It is a great way to bring the San Diego community together to support its local Community College.

Check-in will start at 5:30 pm, where guests can enjoy avidly bidding on items donated by local businesses, at the silent auction. Show time is 7:30 pm, followed promptly by the awards. All proceeds earned from the show will go towards fashion student scholarships.

VIP Tickets (Reception, Silent Auction, Fashion Show) – $50; Student Tickets (Student ID Required at door) – $15 ($25 at door); General Admission – $20 ($25 at door). The show will be at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina, 1380 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego; on Friday, May 8th, 2015.Visit https://sdmesagoldenscissors.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.