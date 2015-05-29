Community Notes

‘Sounds of the Seasons’ Spring Fundraising Concert

Saturday, June 6th, 6:30 pm

Sweet Harmony Womens’ Chorus invites the public to support their annual student vocal scholarship program. The concert will be held at the Clairemont Lutheran Church, 4271 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. 92117. Enjoy songs from around the calendar year from Stormy Weather and Danny Boy to Surf’s Up and Autumn Leaves. Donations will be accepted at the door. Local music programs enrich our communities. Visit sweetharmonychorus.com for more information.

Chula Vista residents host Alex’s Lemonade Stand, contribute to fight against childhood cancer

In an effort to join the battle against childhood cancer, the Dorsey Family will host an Alex’s Lemonade Stand on Saturday June 6th, 2015 from 11-1pm at 2106 Waterside Drive, Chula Vista, CA.

The Dorsey family, led by volunteer Rosalinda Dorsey decided to host and Alex’s Lemonade Stand because they felt it was a fun family event that could also make a difference. After losing her grandmother to cancer, she couldn’t imagine what families of childhood cancer must experience. They are hosting this stand in memory of their grandmother, Jean Dosey, and look forward to being part of moving toward a cure.

Heartland Fire & Rescue to Hold Pancake Breakfast

On Sunday, June 7, 2015 the La Mesa Firefighters from Heartland Fire & Rescue will present a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser. The breakfast will be held at La Mesa Fire Station 11, located at 8034 Allison Avenue. The event will be held between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and is suitable for all ages. Tickets are $5.00 and the meal will consist of pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, and orange juice. Tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the breakfast.

CSUSM Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Silver & Blue Gala, June 20

On Saturday, June 20 at 6 p.m. on Kellogg Plaza, California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) will celebrate its 25th anniversary with the Silver and Blue Gala. Hosted by President Karen Haynes and the CSUSM Foundation Board, proceeds will provide support for scholarships, student programming and the professional development of faculty. Tickets are still available for $250 a person.