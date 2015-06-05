Community Notes

Check Out a Person at the Encinitas Branch’s “Human Library”

Ever wondered what it is like to be transgender, HIV+, or even an internment camp survivor? The Encinitas Library (540 Cornish Dr) is hosting a Pride Celebration and Human Library on Sunday, June 7 from 3-5 p.m. Living Books (people who represent different groups of people) will be available for customers to check-out for 15 minute conversations. The Human Library is a concept developed in Denmark as a friendly way to build bridges among diverse populations.

Living Book “titles” available for check-out at the event will include: Transgender and HIV+, Internment Camp Survivor, Undocumented Youth, Living with Mental Illness, Fat Activist, Body Art, Muslim Convert, American Indian, and more. The Beyond the Stereotype exhibit from California State University San Marcos will also be available for viewing at this event. The exhibit features CSUSM students tearing photos of various racial and ethnic costume stereotypes with the text, “There is more to me than what you see. Beyond the stereotype, there is history.”

“Intellectual freedom is one of the foundational values of public libraries,” said Library Director José Aponte. “Throughout history, this institution has fought tirelessly for free, unencumbered access to ideas and information, regardless of a customer’s background or beliefs. The Human Library embodies this mission, and aims to bring the diverse community of San Diego County together at the library for meaningful dialogue and shared experiences.”

2nd Annual “Cycle Southcrest”

On National Trails Day, Groundwork San Diego-Chollas Creek will host “Cycle Southcrest”, encouraging families to get outside and learn about a proposed trail in their neighborhood! The outdoor event will engage 500 students and families in a 1.5-mile bike ride led by local public officials. Other activities include fitness and boxing demonstrations, a bike valet and decorating contest, music and more.

During the event, Walmart will be on site gifting participants with 50 bike packages, while sponsor SDG&E and partners UC San Diego Health System and American Medical Response will be among the 40 organizations with interactive and educational booths available for participants to enjoy. To top off the outdoor celebration, sponsor Cox Communications will name Groundwork’s Derryl Williams a California 2015 Cox Conserves Heroes finalist. Derryl has served as volunteer president of the organization, helping to bring over $3 million in creek and park restoration projects and environmental education to the Chollas Creek Watershed.

WHEN: Saturday, June 6, 2015 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Southcrest Recreation Center at 4149 Newton Ave. (Media parking at intersection of Alpha and 40th Streets), San Diego, CA 92113

“Cycle Southcrest” is a collaborative effort on National Trails Day to introduce the Southcrest and Shelltown neighborhoods and schools to The Chollas Creek to Bayshore Bikeway Trail Project.

Chula Vista residents host Alex’s Lemonade Stand, contribute to fight against childhood cancer

In an effort to join the battle against childhood cancer, the Dorsey Family will host an Alex’s Lemonade Stand on Saturday June 6th, 2015 from 11-1pm at 2106 Waterside Drive, Chula Vista, CA.

The Dorsey family, led by volunteer Rosalinda Dorsey decided to host and Alex’s Lemonade Stand because they felt it was a fun family event that could also make a difference. After losing her grandmother to cancer, she couldn’t imagine what families of childhood cancer must experience. They are hosting this stand in memory of their grandmother, Jean Dosey, and look forward to being part of moving toward a cure.

Central Library’s First-Ever Music Festival for Children to Kick-Off the 2015 Summer Reading Program

The 2015 Summer Reading Program, “Read to the Rhythm,” kicks off with a free family concert for kids of all ages! Lil’Palooza: A Kids’ Music Fest will feature musicians on Saturday, June 13, 2015 from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Central Library @ Joan Λ Irwin Jacobs Common in the Auditorium and Garden Courtyard, located at 330 Park Blvd. Children, teens, and families can sign up for the Summer Reading Program and enjoy additional activities such as crafts, face painting, and more! Local organization Resounding Joy will begin the festival with an interactive drum circle and will also offer a free music-centered wellness lecture in the afternoon. The festival schedule will include:

• 10:30 a.m. Welcome + Drum Circle led by Resounding Joy

• 11:00 a.m. The Hollow Trees

• 12:00 p.m. The Bayou Brothers

• 1:00 p.m.SlapJazz Danny

• 2:00 p.m. Hullabaloo

• 2:30 p.m. Drum Dream Girl

• 3:00 p.m. Melissa Green