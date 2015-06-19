Community Notes:

Hispanic Arts Theatre

Private Screening for the Award-Winning Latin Film

“After School”

When: Saturday, June 27, 2015

Location: UltraStar Cinemas – Mission Valley. $10.00 a ticket.

Reception: 6pm – Film starts at 7PM – Q&A to follow with the actors.

Critics and audiences alike are raving about this Latin Hollywood film. After School has been an official selection in the Idyllwild International festival of cinema, Encuentro Mundial de Cine Latino, Xicanindie Film Festival, Georgia Latino Film Festival, Viva Latino Film Festival and Hispanicize 2015 in Miami. This film is now making stops in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chicago for private screening and you are invited.

Join Hispanic Arts Theatre in Association with Tue Form Films and Latin Heat Magazine on June 27th, meet several of the cast at this special San Diego screening.

Conoce la historia de los Soldados Hispanos Condecorados en la exhibición “Hispanic Medal of Honor Society” este verano en la Feria del Condado de San Diego

La Feria del Condado de San Diego tiene de nuevo este año la exhibición de medallas de honor a los soldados hispanos, “Hispanic Medal of Honor Society”.

Dicha exhibición, creada para honrar el valor de los hispanos en las fuerzas armadas, se unió a la programación educativa de la Feria en el 2013 y desde entonces incluye una muestra de la historia y relatos de muchos soldados latinos muertos en combate y que recibieron medallas de honor por su valentía en el servicio a los Estados Unidos.

“En la historia de las fuerzas armadas, se han otorgado medallas de honor a 60 soldados hispanos, de estos sobreviven cinco, y uno de ellos radica actualmente en San Diego”, explica Richard Cochran, Jr., quien dirige la muestra ubicada dentro de la Arena del Mar de la Feria del Condado de San Diego.

De acuerdo a Cochran, la mayoría de estas medallas han sido otorgadas de manera póstuma, pues muchos de estos soldados condecorados han dado la vida por el país, y además de las medallas de honor a nuestros héroes hispanos, también varias embarcaciones de combate han sido nombradas en memoria de estos soldados.

La exhibición del Hispanic Medal of Honor Society puede ser avistada todos los días de la Feria en la parte Noreste dentro de la Arena del Mar, de manera gratuita.

Como parte de las celebraciones del 4 de Julio, dicha organización tendrá como invitado especial a Ramón Rodríguez, otro de nuestros soldados hispanos receptor de múltiples medallas de honor, quien no solo recibió tres medallas de plata y cinco de bronce por su servicio destacado dentro del Ejército de los Estados Unidos (U.S. Army), sino que fue en su momento parte del grupo élite de las fuerzas especiales de las boinas verdes (Green Berets) y ahora es parte del Salón de la Fama de dicha fracción de las fuerzas armadas.

Una vez terminada la Feria esta exhibición del Hispanic Medal of Honor Society, que fue fundada en 1993, pasa al Pentágono, donde tendrá una temporada dentro de las instalaciones de la Agencia de Inteligencia de la Defensa (DIA, por sus siglas en inglés) informa Cochran.

Acerca de la Feria del Condado de San Diego

Three new works by Christopher Puzio to be featured in Pattern & Structure

The San Diego Public Library has invited Christopher Puzio to be the second artist to be featured in the Valeiras Sculpture Garden, with his exhibition Pattern & Sculpture, on the ninth floor of the Central Library @ Joan Λ Irwin Jacobs Common.

Christopher Puzio is a local designer and sculptor who’s metal works convey an obsession with geometric form and patterns. A graduate of Cranbrook Academy of Art in Detroit, Puzio works within the traditions of metalwork and craft while continually expanding the discipline’s language of making to incorporate new technologies for design and fabrication.

Pattern & Structure, is a group of recent work, in which Puzio explores themes of biological growth and organization, inspired by many visits to Joshua Tree and the Sierra Nevada. The works were fabricated locally at Vincent Designs in Barrio Logan by the artist. The three large-scale sculptures will be featured in the Valeiras Sculpture Garden, adjacent to the Art Gallery. A reception is planned in conjunction with The Art of Comic-Con exhibition on Saturday, June 20th and will run through July 7, 2016.

Will Wine and Beer get along?

Surprise additions to the 8th Annual Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Festival

June 26 at 6pm, NTC Liberty Station

One would expect to see lots of wine, cheese and chocolate at a Festival with a name like “Wine, Cheese and Chocolate” but this year the organizers of this 8th annual event have added some interesting twists for the tasting enjoyment of its 1000 guests.

This popular event is hosted by the Women’s Museum of California as part of their community outreach and fundraising efforts. In addition to 12 food and wine tastings, Live music for dancing and listening will be provided by Sue Palmer, San Diego’s Queen of Boogie Woogie.

The Festival is held to promote and support the educational programs at the Women’s Museum of California in service to the San Diego community.

Tickets are $45 for individuals. To learn more about the festival visit the website at www.womensmuseumca.org