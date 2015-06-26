Community Notes

Nestor United Methodist Church Family-Friendly BBQ

Nestor United Methodist Church (Nestor UMC) will host this family-friendly BBQ from 11:00am to 2:00pm Sunday, July 5, 2015. Nestor will furnish the food and jumper with water slide for kids.

Visitors and guests may ask about the various activities for people of all ages. They may also share ideas about how the church may be able to support them and the community. Join us Sunday that for worship at 10:00 am.

Nestor UMC has served the area over 119 years. It now looks to the future for how it may better aide and assist its community beyond their current worship services and outreach programs.

More information can be found at www.nestorumc.com and www.cc4arts.org

MCRD to Host 2015 Car Classic on the Bay

Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Marine Corps Community Services will host its annual Car Classic on the Bay event, Sunday, June 28, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. here. The event is open to the public and spectator admission is free.

The annual event will feature musical entertainment, door prizes, awards, food and children’s activities. The show gives car enthusiasts a chance to get up close and personal with amazing custom cars and motorcycles. Awards will be given to the top two cars and the top two motorcycles representing each decade from the 1920s to the 2000s. The commanding general of the depot will also present a choice trophy.

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Hosts Free Summer Concert

Marine Band San Diego will perform its annual free Summer Concert, Saturday, June 27, at 4 p.m., at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in front of building 31 on the commanding general’s honors lawn.

The concert, which is open to the public, features selections from the band’s varied repertoire of traditional classics, patriotic marches and newer favorites that are sure to entertain audiences of all ages.

The public is invited to bring cameras, blankets and lawn chairs, and share an evening of music with family and friends. Prohibited items include alcohol, glass bottles and pets.

Guests should enter at Gate 5, through Washington Street off Interstate 5 and follow the signs for special event.

Founded in 1921, Marine Band San Diego performs over five hundred commitments each year throughout Southern California and the Marine Corps Western Recruiting Region.

Teen Summer Reading Club @ Escondido Public Library

Escondido Public Library’s Teen Summer Reading Club, for teens entering grades 7 – 12, is in full swing through August 1, 2015. Teens join the club by registering online at library.escondido.org/src and logging reading and program participation hours to earn prizes.

Participants can earn prizes by reaching each of three reading levels (10, 15, and 20 hours). All programs are free and open to the public. For more information on the Teen Summer Reading Club and other Library programs, visit the Library’s website at library.escondido.org/src

Meals-On-Wheels Coming to Norman Park

Seniors in Chula Vista will soon have an affordable and easy-to-access meal with Meals-on-Wheels Greater San Diego, Inc., commencing July 1. The membership meal program will be located within the Norman Park Senior Center at 270 F Street in Chula Vista. Besides housing the Meals-on-Wheels’ South County Service Center office, the Center is home to many special interest groups, as well as educational, social and special events for seniors in the area.

The one-time membership fee of $10 includes a meal, membership card and frequent meal card. This allows seniors to order in advance from the current month’s menu to pick up later or select from on-hand offerings. Meals must be ordered at least two days in advance. All meals include a beverage and dessert and are discounted to $4 with the ability for members, who are frequent diners, to receive their 11th meal free.

To sign up for the meals, visit the Norman Park Center or call (619) 420-2782