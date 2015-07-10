Community Notes

Queen Califia’s Magical Circle to Open this Saturday

Weather permitting, Queen Califia’s Magical Circle in Kit Carson Park (3333 Bear Valley Parkway) will be open to the public this Saturday, July 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Queen Califia docents will be on site to answer questions.

Queen Califia’s Magical Circle is the only American sculpture garden and the last major international project created by French artist Niki de Saint Phalle (1930-2002). Inspired by California’s mythic, historic, and cultural roots, the garden consists of nine large-scale sculptures, a circular “snake wall” and maze entryway, sculpturally integrated bench seating and native shrubs and trees planted within the interior plaza and along the outer perimeter. The garden bears the brilliant, unique mosaic ornamentation that is an unmistakable part of de Saint Phalle’s later work. Complete restoration of the exhibit is underway and will continue for the next several months.

Your Invited to a Free Screening of ‘Messi’

soccerloco invites you to join us at a FREE screening of the Lionel Messi documentary/biopic ‘Messi’ created by Alex De La Iglesia and presented by the San Diego Latino Film Festival. The movie details Messi’s unlikely rise from a small boy in Argentina to a global superstar and is a must watch for any supporter of the beautiful game. Come yourself or bring your friends and family!

Event Details:

• When: Thursday July 16th (Festivities start at 7pm – Movie at 8pm)

• Where: Balboa Park’s Organ Pavilion (1549 El Prado #10 San Diego, CA 92101)

• Cost: FREE

• Movie will be in Spanish with English subtitles

• Come early to participate in the freestyle contest & enter to win awesome prizes.

New Mural in Progress for Lincoln Acres

Citizenship, achievement, hard work, enthusiasm, and respect: these words will soon adorn the exterior walls of the Lincoln Acres Library (2725 Granger Ave) as the community receives a new mural. The mural was designed with community input and will be completed in September. Sal Barajas, a local artist devoted to education and helping youth, started painting the mural last month. Barajas is one of the original Chicano Park muralists, was named one of the library’s San Diego Legends in 2013, and has painted murals for County Library branches in the past with beautiful outcomes.

“The mural represents a number of messages and values,” said Barajas. “They are relevant to the library and the community as well.”

The mural will consist of five panels surrounding the walls of the library; each representing a different value including citizenship, achievement, hard work, enthusiasm, and respect.

“The people of this community wanted to have something that represented their history,” Barajas continues.

This mural shows the transition from the rural beginnings of Lincoln Acres to the modern day city it is today. Barajas believes that this mural will beautify the community in a lasting way.

“Art and libraries go hand in hand,” said Library Director José Aponte. “San Diego County Library aims to inspire creativity and encourage learning through a variety of mediums.”