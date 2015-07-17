Community Notes

Southwestern College seeking to fill Bond Oversight Committee seats

The Southwestern Community College District is seeking volunteers to fill all six seats on the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee (CBOC).

The CBOC is responsible for ensuring taxpayer dollars from school bond programs are being spent responsibly, and that the district is being transparent by making all documents related to bond expenditures publicly available.

Applications are being sought for a senior citizen representative, a taxpayer organization representative, a student representative, an advisory/foundation representative and two at-large community representatives. Committee members are responsible for informing the public and the college’s Governing Board about the expenditure of Proposition R bond proceeds, reviewing expenditures to ensure they are in alignment with voter-approved projects, and providing an annual report summarizing the committee’s proceedings and activities. The Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee meets quarterly in the evenings, usually in the Southwestern Community College district offices, with occasional interim meetings to discuss certain topics or make site visits.

Interested individuals should fill out an application, which may be found on the college’s website, here: http://www.swccd.edu/index.aspx?page=2966

Applications should be sent to the attention of Janell Ruiz in the office of the Vice President for Business and Financial Affairs, Southwestern College, 900 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista, CA 91910 or applicants can email the application to jruiz@swccd.edu

Applications will continue to be accepted until all positions are filled.

Join Us in Celebrating Latino Conservation Week

Hike and Get to Know the River Mouth At the Tijuana Estuary

Latino Conservation Week is an opportunity to experience the outdoors and learn new ways you can help protect our land, water and air. To celebrate, the US Fish & Wildlife Service and California State Parks will lead nature walks at 9:15, 9:30 (in Spanish), and 9:45am. These beginner hikes are 2 miles on stroller-friendly trails and will stop at two “Wildlife Watching” stations. If you prefer to attend a special talk instead of hike, you can listen to fellow Latino and researcher, Dr. Julio Lorda, on the benefits of the Tijuana River Estuary to humans and animals at the Visitor Center. There’s something for everyone!

July 18, 2015

9 – 11:00 AM

Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge

Meet us at the intersection of 5th Street & Iris Avenue, Imperial Beach, California

Dr. Julio Lorda’s talk is nearby at the Visitor Center: 301 Caspian Way (10-11:00am)

Aztec Dancers Celebrate 35 Years of San Diego Tradition

What: In honor of the 35th anniversary of the founding of Danza Mexi’cayotl, dancers and their families will convene in the historic neighborhoods of Barrio Logan and San Ysidro to celebrate the traditions of the Aztec culture here in San Diego and the United States.

Why: Aztec Dancers from throughout the U.S. and Mexico in full regalia will convene to dance as their ancestors have done for hundreds of years. Through their dance steps and drumbeats the dancers will honor generations of traditions and the spirit of the family.

Who: The Mexi’cayotl Indio Cultural Center (MICC) is dedicated to teaching and preserving the indigenous cultures of México and the Southwestern United States. MICC is dedicated to bringing knowledge of living traditions back to their communities. For more information on Danza Mexi’cayotl visit www.mexicayotl.org or like us on www.facebook.com/DanzaMexicayotl.

When: Sunday, July 19, 2015, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Historic Chicano Park in Barrio Logan under the Coronado Bridge