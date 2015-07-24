Community Notes:

Open Enrollment for Fall Semester Begins Aug. 3

The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) announces that open enrollment for the fall semester at City, Mesa, and Miramar colleges begins Aug. 3. Students are encouraged to register early in order to have the best chance of getting the classes they need at their preferred times.

An estimated 53,000 students are expected back when classes resume Aug. 24. This is a 4 percent increase over last fall and a sign of continuing enrollment demand. Students will have 150 additional course sections to choose from. Many classes are offered online.

At $46 per unit, California community colleges offer an affordable way to secure a college degree. Financial aid information is available on each college’s website.

Students interested in enrolling at any of the district’s three for-credit colleges or Continuing Education should first complete an application available at www.sdccd.edu.

Congresswoman Susan Davis to Host Retirement Security Forum

Congresswoman Susan Davis (D-San Diego) will host a forum on the importance of retirement security to provide helpful information on Social Security and Medicare. The forum will be held in Bankers Hill at the San Diego Indoor Sports Club located at 3030 Front Street on Wednesday, August 5 at 5:45 p.m. Space is limited. Those wanting to attend are asked to RSVP at Davis’s website or by calling her office at 619-280-5353.