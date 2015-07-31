Community Notes

Weber Hosts Voting Rights Act 50th Anniversary Celebration & Reenactment

Assemblymember Shirley N. Weber (D-San Diego) will host a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act 6-7 PM on Wednesday August 5th at the Bayview Baptist Church (6134 Benson Avenue, San Diego). This event is free and open to the public.

The celebration will feature guest speakers, music and a dramatic re-enactment of the signing of the historical legislation that ensured and expanded voting rights to all American citizens.

“As we see attempts to roll back voting rights in a number of states, it’s a good time to reflect on the widespread disenfranchisement of minorities and the struggle that led to passage of the Voting Rights Act,” Weber said. “We need to revisit the history and heroes of that struggle and recommit ourselves to honor their sacrifice by exercising our right to decide who makes the decisions that affect our lives.”

The event will also include opportunities for participants to register to vote. Attendees are encouraged, though not required, to dress in the clothes of the Civil Rights Era (1950s and 60s).

To RSVP or for more information, please contact Assemblymember Weber’s district office at (619) 531-7913.

South County Economic Development Council Announces Derica Rice as 2015 Summit Speaker

Derica W. Rice, Eli Lilly and Company’s executive vice president of global services and chief financial officer, will talk about “Partners in Innovation: Lilly and San Diego” as the keynote speaker of the South County Economic Development Council’s 25th Annual Economic Summit on Oct. 2.

Lilly announced last week that it will greatly expand its research center in La Jolla to strengthen its collaborations in one of the world’s leading regions for drug research and development. Set for completion in 2016, the expansion will nearly double Lilly’s research space to 300,000 square feet and generate up to 130 new job openings, including experts in biotechnology, chemistry and immunology.

More than 400 business and community leaders are expected to attend this year’s summit on Friday, Oct. 2, at the San Diego Convention Center. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to speaker presentations, the summit will include panel discussions featuring local public officials.

For more information about the 25th Annual Economic Summit, visit www.SouthCountyEDC.com and click “Events.”

The Juiciest Lemon Festival to Date Returns to Third Avenue Village

Pucker up! The sweetest sour event of the year returns to Third Avenue Village for its 19th year this Sunday, August 2. The Lemon Festival squeezes hundreds of vendors, live bands, a Festival Fun Zone and the Craft Beer Garden onto Third Avenue from E to G Streets. Join 25,000 community members in the designated business district of Third Avenue Village to commemorate Chula Vista’s reign as the lemon capital of the world with everything lemon.

Hop over to Memorial Park for the Lemon Festival’s newest addition, the Craft Beer Garden. Here, the 21 and up crowd can imbibe on tasting flights featuring 6 tasters of your choice from local breweries, Bay Bridge Brewing, Groundswell Brewery, Novo Brazil and more.

24th Annual Automobile Heritage Day Festival & Car Show

Aug 8, 2015

Kimball Park

Co-sponsored by the National City Mile of Cars, this free event brings together more than 200 car owners who will showcase their automobiles and compete for awards. The Festival & Car Show will showcase classic antique cars, show cars from the 30s, 40s, and 50s, muscle cars, the latest in electric vehicles, and much more.

Auto Show attendees will enjoy great food, dancing, children’s entertainment, the Magic of Alfonso, a free kids soccer clinic, carnival games, and live music by Wildside and the Allegro Music School band. An awards ceremony at 3 p.m. will showcase the Auto Show’s first-place winners selected through a competitive ranking system by experienced car judges. Visitors to the event are also encouraged to vote for their favorite car, which will be given The People’s Choice Award. Also check out National City’s vintage Fire Engine, historic Rail Car, and the new Police Rescue bat-mobile!

The event is free to the public. The entry fee for those displaying their cars and motorcycles is $25 prior to July 31 and $30 thereafter.

Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation to Host Singer Lillian Palmer

On Sunday, August 2 at 3 p.m., the Visitor Center at Mission Trails Regional Park will host renowned vocalist Lillian Palmer.

During the concert, Lillian will sing a variety of songs, ranging from big band swing to doo-wop to contemporary jazz. Palmer will be accompanied by a three piece jazz trio.

The Park’s Visitor Center allows for an intimate setting and a rich, acoustically-enhanced listening experience for the audience. The concert will be free for guests, though space is limited and concertgoers are encouraged to arrive early to the event.

The concert is part of the Park’s free concert series, designed to showcase Mission Trails Regional Park as San Diego’s premiere educational and recreational resource. Admission is free. More information about the free concert series at Mission Trails Regional Park, can be found at www.mtrp.org

Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor’s Center, One Father Junipero Serra Trail, San Diego, CA 92119

Acróbata mexicano al extremo en Ringling Bros.

Por Pablo J. Sainz

El acto del Péndulo de Acero de Benny Ibarra en el circo Ringling Bros. & Barnum and Bailey solo dura cinco minutos, pero son cinco minutos de adrenalina pura.

Cuando tradicionalmente el Péndulo de Acero se manipula en equipo, el acróbata mexicano de tercera generación actúa solo, creando momentos de alta tensión para el público.

“Mi acto es totalmente extremo”, dice Ibarra, de 31 años de edad desde Ontario, California, donde hace unas semanas se estuvo presentando el circo. “Son cinco minutos de pura adrenalina”.

Y si no fuera un acto extremo, quizá Ibarra no formara parte del Espectáculo Más Grande de la Tierra, pues no por nada esta edición se titula XTREME, por su contenido altamente extremo, emocionante, circo 100 por ciento puro.

Ringling Bros. viene al Valley View Casino Center en San Diego del 6 al 9 de agosto y esta es la primera ocasión que Ibarra forma parte del show.

Ibarra es originario de la Ciudad de México, donde todavía vive. El artista dice que diariamente entrena dos horas para poder lograr su actuación en el Péndulo de Acero, donde a 10 metros de altura hace sus acrobacias sin ninguna protección.

“Quise que mi Péndulo fuera más extremo, más agresivo”, dice Ibarra.

Además del acto del mexicano, otros números en XTREME incluyen a los pilotos extremos BMX y al acro-ballet aéro Bungee Skydivers.

Ibarra dice que el público “ha reaccionado muy bien. Me encanta como responden aquí en Estados Unidos”.

El acróbata mexicano indica que su meta es seguir en Ringling Bros. Por eso, se está enfocando en desarrollar números más fuertes cada día para sobresalir.

“Constantemente estoy buscando trucos nuevos, más emocionantes para el público”, dice.