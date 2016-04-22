‘Convadium’ Initiative Kicks Off

By Mario A. Cortez

On Saturday morning, thousands of Chargers fans gathered at the proposed Downtown stadium site on 13th and K to kick off a signature rally which aims to put the fate of the proposed convention center and football stadium complex in the hands of local voters through a ballot initiative.

The event had live music, food, and also featured notable keynote speakers advocating for the initiative. Making appearances to speak for the Chargers organization and their project were former Chargers superstar LaDainian Tomlinson, Chargers owner Dean Spanos, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Over 55 years, we have seen some great players. Let’s build a stadium for the next 55 years so there can be more great players in this community. You deserve it San Diego. Don’t let the Chargers leave. Let’s get those votes,” exclaimed Tomlinson to a cheering multitude.

“Dean [Spanos] says we have a lot of work to do. We all salute Dean Spanos’ decision to stay and make it work here in San Diego,” said Goodell to an enthused audience. “The chargers belong in San Diego and if a new stadium is built, there would simply be no better place for a Super Bowl,” Goodell added to much acclaim.

In order to put the initiative for funding a new stadium complex on the November ballot, the Chargers must collect 66,447 valid signatures by mid-June, otherwise the team’s initiative to raise the city’s hotel room tax will not be on the ballot, which is likely to seal the fate of this project. The Chargers look to collect 100,000 signatures to make sure there are no problems with the certification process in June when the signatures are turned in.

The funding detailed in the Chargers’ initiative mentions a six percent increase to the hotel room tax in order to fund this project through income brought to the city by tourists. The projected cost of the facility is expected to be $1.15 billion, of which the Chargers and the NFL are expected to contribute over half of the total costs for the proposed complex.

When inquired about the amount of signatures gathered as of 1 p.m., petition circulators said that they were not allowed to disclose projections or actual numbers.

“I can’t say anything. All I can tell you that we hope San Diego residents will come together and support the Chargers. You must also be registered to vote in the city of San Diego in order for your signature to be considered as valid,” said a volunteer circulating for petitions who asked to not be identified.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer was not present at the event.