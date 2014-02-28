Cookie Program Empowering Local Girl Scouts

Last chance for Girl Scout cookies! Local Girl Scouts are out in full force to get cookies in the hands of hungry neighbors Sunday, March 9 (the last day of cookie booth sales in front of stores; girls will continue to go door to door through Sunday, March 16). Cookie connoisseurs can choose from six scrumptious varieties: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos and Savannah Smiles.

Chula Vista Brownies from Troops 6010 and 6057 are among girls participating in the Girl Scout cookie program. They plan to use part of their cookie proceeds for outings to the Living Coast Discovery Center, which hosts Girl Scout programs such as camps, overnight adventures, field trips and workshops. The girls had the opportunity to preview those experiences in a recent appearance on KUSI TV, where the fed a new “Girl Scout cookie” (made of strawberries, sweet potatoes and lettuce) to Tank the tortoise.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest girl-run business and Girl Scouts’ biggest annual fundraiser. Girls learn key life lessons, including goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. The price of $4 a box has not changed since 2004. All cookie proceeds stay local to fund troop activities ranging from camp to community service projects — and to provide relevant programs for 30,000 girls and train 13,500 adults.

Throughout the cookie season, Girl Scouts also invite customers to donate to Operation Thin Mint — giving them the opportunity to send “a taste of home and a note to show we care” to deployed U.S. service members.

For more information, visit the Girl Scouts San Diego website: www.sdgirlscouts.org/cookies.