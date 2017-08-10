Coronado Bridge Lighting Project Advances

By Mario A. Cortez

The Coronado bridge is one step closer to being illuminated.

This week, the Port of San Diego Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement with an UK-based design firm to move forth with the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge Artistic Lighting Project.

The project, now starting its second phase, is an artistic installation which seeks to give the San Diego bayfront a new artistic identity. This lighting project will be comprised of programmable LED lights which will be powered by sustainable energy sources.

Studio Fink LTD, the design firm in charge of this project, was the winner of a worldwide competition held in 2010 to decide the design to be used. This firm’s proposal opted to illuminate the Coronado Bridge’s outer deck with programmable lighting.

As per the approved agreement, Studio Fink LTD, will be lending its consulting services to The Port of San Diego at a cost not to surpass $230,000.

In a press release prior to the meeting, Port Commissioner Marshall Merrifield described the vote as “a landmark day for San Diego.”

The project is being financed through private donations and is jointly managed by the Port of San Diego and Caltrans. The Port has the goal to raise $10 million to complete the installation.

The San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge Artistic Lighting Project has a goal completion date of 2019, the bridge’s 50th anniversary.