County Library and Dreamer Assistance Host Immigration Workshops

The El Cajon Branch is hosting the Dare to DREAM Workshop Series, which supports undocumented teens and adults between ages 15-32 in their educational and professional development. The series is being offered by the San Diego Dreamer Assistance Network and will launch in September at the El Cajon Library, 201 E Douglas Ave. The Dreamer Assistance Network is a project of the San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium and is comprised of many community and educational organizations.

DACA Informational Forum on Thursday, September 4 @ 6 a.m.: Are you eligible for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)? Do you need information about new immigration laws? Get answers to your questions. You can also sign up for an appointment for Session 2. Conducted in Spanish.

DACA Renewal Workshop on Saturday, September 20 @ 9 a.m.: By appointment only. Meet with lawyers and volunteers to fill out your DACA renewal application. For more information, ask for Miko at the El Cajon Library or email Itzel at itzel@alliancesd.org.

The series will continue with Life After DACA workshops, launching later this fall in partnership with local colleges and universities. Sessions will include:

Life After DACA: Tips and Q&A on Thursday, October 16 @ 6 p.m.: Did you get your DACA permit? Get tips to make your life easier — find out about employee rights, applying for a credit card, and more. Pizza will be served.

Life After DACA: Options for Higher Education on Thursday, November 6 @ 6 p.m.: Are you an undocumented student? Do you know your options for higher education? Representatives from local colleges and universities will be at the library to answer your questions! Pizza will be served.

Life After DACA: Join the Job Hunt on Saturday, February 21 @ 1 p.m.: Get help with your resume and participate in interview practice. You can also choose an outfit from our collection of gently used professional clothing.

This project is supported by a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

Contact the El Cajon Library at (619) 588-3718 for more information.