County Property Auction Registration Deadline Approaching

By Mario A. Cortez

Bidder registration for the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collection Office Property Auction is about to close.

Those interested in bidding have until Thursday, April 27, to sign up to participate in this sale. Prospective bidders can still register on the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s (TTC) tax sale website, sdttc.mytaxsale.com.

“Go online now to make sure you can take part in this exciting event, or risk missing out on the great deals we have on more than 1,500 properties,” said Dan McAllister, San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector. “We’ve done extensive research, and this is the best platform that fits our buyers’ needs: [It is] easy to access and secure.”

Prospective participants must submit a refundable $1,000 bid deposit, and pay a non-refundable $35 processing fee.

At the time, there are 345 properties and 1,220 timeshares which participants can bid on. All auction sales are final.

“Not only will this online auction make it easier for people to bid on and win properties, it will also open the auction up to a worldwide audience,” McAllister said.

The auction will take place May 5 through 10.