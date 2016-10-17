County Reaches Milestone Passport Issue

By Mario A. Cortez

A little girl brought in a big watershed moment down at the San Diego County Passport Services Office a few days ago.

At just seven-days old, Lilly Funke was the 200,000th person to apply for a passport in San Diego County through the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, which began offering this passport services 17 years ago.

Lilly and her parents, Barbara Vollath and Guido Funke, were presented a certificate of congratulations from David Hall, Clerk of the Board of Supervisors. Office staff and fellow applicants celebrated the occasion with cheers, photos, and desserts. Baby Lilly slept through the festivities.

According to the County News Center, demand for passports has grown quickly since the Clerk of the Board began offering passport services in 1999. Travel requirements now mandate that most citizens crossing the borders with Mexico and Canada present a passport upon leaving and entering the United States.

Clerk of the Board reached 100,000 passport applications 13 years after opening, but hit 200,000 applications four years later.

You can apply for your passport book or card at the County Administration Center at 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 402, in San Diego. The County Clerk of the Board offers walk-in services passport services with no appointment necessary. Services are offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday excluding County holidays.

In most cases, passport applications typically take four to six weeks to be processed by the U.S. Department of State.