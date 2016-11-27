DACA Could Disappear Under Trump

By Ana Gomez Salcido

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA, is expected to disappear under the Trump administration, this according to immigration lawyer Barbara K. Strickland.

DACA is an American immigration policy ordered by current U.S. President Barack Obama to allow certain undocumented immigrants who entered the country before the age 16 to receive a renewable two-year work permit and exemption from deportation. DACA was signed by Obama in 2012, due Congress’ failure to pass a form of immigration reform.

DACA could be eliminated if Trump wants to end this protection, however it is unlikely that it would be eliminated immediately, as regulations must be passed first.

The process to eliminate DACA would take time. A regulation draft needs to be published, then the public can comment on it. After the public input, the new regulations can be published to put an end to the program.

“Trump will try to end DACA immediately, but he has to go through an administrative process to put an end it,” Strickland said. “The permits for the 700,000 recipients of DACA can’t be easily removed. But they can let the permits expire.”

The lawyer recommends to those participating in DACA to renew their permit before January 20, 2017, and to not renew it after that date. Strickland also advises people who haven’t signed up for the program yet to not sign up after Trump’s inauguration, scheduled for Friday, January 20, 2017.

“The people that didn’t apply for DACA before January 20, already missed their opportunity. It’s better to not do anything after that date,” she added. “It’s not likely that immigration officers are going to come to your home. Even if someone is undocumented they have rights.”

Problems with the law should be avoided. Also, voluntary departure forms should be not be signed. People detained by immigration officers should insist in seeing an immigration judge.

“People seeking an immigration status should contact an immigration lawyer, not a notary or consultant,” she added. “We are in a difficult situation, but don’t give up.”

Free immigration services are offered every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Mexican Consulate in San Diego, located at 1549 India Street.