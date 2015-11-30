Dance Team Supports Cops Football Team

By Sandra G. Leon

San Diego has another football team to cheer, and they also bring their own cheerleaders.

The San Diego Enforcers are a 501 (c) (3) charitable organization made up exclusively of public safety personnel from throughout San Diego County. As a member of the National Public Safety Football League, the team competes against other public safety football teams from across the country with the goal of raising money for various charities.

Their dance team, the San Diego Enforcer Girls, is an important part of the football team’s success.

Off the field, the Enforcer Girls serve as goodwill ambassadors for the organization, appearing at community and charity events throughout the year. The dance team has traveled on behalf of the San Diego Enforcers and the NPSFL and have been featured on local, national and international television and media outlets.

This past August, ten Enforcer Girls were selected to travel to Shishi and Shanghai, China, to dance for the Golden Sheep Cup Basketball Tournament, as well as the 2015 Legends of NBA game. The Enforcer Girls have had 5 members progress to the San Diego Charger Girls Dance Team and 8 former NFL cheerleaders have danced for the Enforcer Girls since its inception in 2010.

Twin sisters Alexis and Angela Rodriguez are the Directors and creators of the San Diego Enforcer Girls. This year’s dance team is comprised of 20 women from the San Diego community. Some of our ladies are full-time students, while others have already earned their undergraduate and graduate degrees.

“Our dance team brings attention to the important work of the San Diego Enforcers organization,” says Alexis Rodriguez, one of the team’s founders. “We raise awareness and funds for charities throughout San Diego,” she added.

The dancers hold very interesting and diverse jobs in a variety fields. All 20 performers have extensive dance backgrounds and technical dance training. In its 7th season, 6 rookies join 14 returning veterans to make up the 2016 Enforcer Girls Dance Team.

Since 2008, the San Diego Enforcers have given back over $110,000 to charity. This year the Enforcers have once again partnered with United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County.

The organization’s goal is to provide public safety personnel an opportunity to establish professional relationships between agencies, build life-long brotherhood and give back to both charity and the community.

The Enforcer girls actively raise funds in support of their mission to assist worthwhile causes that benefit the communities they serve. The Enforcer Girls are a model for young women around the country as they maintain high ethical standards and motivation for a healthy and active lifestyle.

Every season, the team produces a swimsuit calendar featuring the Dance Team. The 2016 calendar will feature the gorgeous new Pier South Resort in Imperial Beach as well as scenes throughout the iconic beach town.

On Wednesday, December 2, 2015, at 7:00 p.m. the Enforcer Girls will host their Calendar Release Party at the Draft in Mission Bay. This event is open to the public and a portion of the proceeds of the 2016 Enforcer Girls calendar will benefit United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County.