Date Night 101

Creative ways to plan a date at home

(Family Features) Date night doesn’t have to require reservations at an overpriced restaurant or an over-the-top production. You can easily turn your own home into the perfect romantic setting for a special night you both deserve.

Spice up the night with these exciting and memorable new activities you and your significant other can enjoy together in the comfort of your own home.

Create a Wine Bar

Add a touch of sophistication by creating a “wine flight” experience with a selection of different varietals to taste. Pair sweet wines (such as Moscato, Late Harvest and Sauternes) with assortments of nibbles and noshes, such as chocolates, or one of the delicious flavors from Breyers Gelato Indulgences. For red wine varietals, (Merlot, Cabernet, Sauvignon) have plenty of cheeses and gourmet crackers on hand. Remember, presentation is essential, so make sure you break out your best glassware and serving pieces for this intimate tasting for two.

Tip: Intended for adults of drinking age. Please drink responsibly.

It’s the Little Things

Having the perfect date night in the comfort of your own home is simple if you add small touches. Consider printing up a menu for the evening along with place cards for you and your significant other listing each other’s best qualities. And don’t forget to capture the mood by crafting the perfect playlist to play during the meal. You want music that’s easy to talk over so no heavy metal, unless that’s your thing. If that’s the case, rock on.

Fun “al Fresco”

It’s easy to turn your backyard or patio into the best outdoor dining experience in town. By adding small unique touches to surprise your significant other, like a string of lights for some dim lighting or even a new tablecloth, the evening will feel special. You can also extend the evening by turning it into a great camping experience. All you really need is an open mind, a tent and a little bit of backyard space! With the help of a stargazing app, you can make sure to catch all the action happening in the sky.

Adults-Only Game Night

Take a cue from your kids and have a game night with fun games that let you laugh out loud, get creative and challenge each other to some friendly competition. Charades or even interactive games on your tablet let you stay engaged with each other while having fun.

Make It a Classic Film Night

Select a timeless, big-screen love story, like “Casablanca,” “Gone With the Wind” or “The Shop Around the Corner,” for a classic cinema-inspired experience. Try making a meal to match the movie beforehand, such as a Southern feast for “Gone With the Wind” or Moroccan for “Casablanca.” After dinner, dim the lights and cuddle up on the couch with a delicious dessert, such as Breyers Gelato Indulgences. Savor decadent flavors like Vanilla Caramel, Tiramisu, Raspberry Cheesecake or Triple Chocolate.

For ice cream recipes and more information on Breyers Gelato Indulgences, visit www.breyers.com.

Special Occasions at Home

Most relationships have milestones and other special events that call for celebration, so why not do so from the comfort and serenity of home? Here are some ways to make those special times even more unique and memorable.

New Year’s Eve

Against the backdrop of bubbling refreshments, and of course a kiss at midnight, create a list of the 10 most memorable moments in the last year, as well as a bucket list of things you want to do in the year ahead.

Valentine’s Day

Celebrate this day of love in style. Warm up the oven and create heart-shaped pizzas together with all your favorite toppings. Serve them as a romantic picnic on the floor, complete with fluffy pillows and blankets.

Anniversary

Order carry-out from a restaurant that holds special meaning for your relationship, such as where you had your first date or the restaurant that catered your wedding. Or, try and recreate a favorite meal from one of your favorite restaurants on your own. Complete the romantic evening by reading your old love letters and notes out loud, with your favorite songs or wedding video playing in the background.

Holiday season

Start your own traditions together by baking cookies and sharing your creations on social media with your friends and family. Or pick a handful of your favorite holiday movies for an at-home holiday film marathon, and share your favorite lines from the movies on your social channels.

What type of date night couple are you?

A wonderful evening together means engaging in activities you both are passionate about. Here are a few of the activities different couples can enjoy based on their passions.

Artsy

A quiet outing at the ballet, checking out the newest exhibit at the fine arts museum or listening to a local band are a few of the activities artsy couples enjoy.

Pampering

These couples enjoy the finer things in life, such as pedicures, couples massages and other spa treatments.

Outdoorsy

Inspired by nature and adventure, this kind of duo enjoys hiking, off-road driving and camping in the great outdoors.

Fitness focused

This pair loves to get their heart rate up by engaging in physical activities, such as running, biking or playing sports together.

DIY couple

From the perfectly maintained yard to the always updated kitchen, the do-it-yourself couple loves to work on their home or engage in craft projects.

SOURCE:

Breyers