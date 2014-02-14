Delectable Dessert Indulgences

Treatology™ blends different flavors for delicious results

(Family Features) Dessert is an indulgence, and when you delight in the taste, texture and aroma of a decadent sweet treat, you savor every bite. It is easy to get lost in the flavor and fragrance of rich chocolate or creamy caramel.

But what happens when chocolate or caramel are paired with different flavors, like salty, sour or savory? Spurred by curiosity, the food scientists in the Wilton Test Kitchen dug deeper into unusual flavor pairings to enhance the taste experience.

While the terms “taste” and “flavor” are often used interchangeably, there is a difference between the two. The taste of a food is what the taste buds perceive, while the flavor of a food is the combination of these tastes, plus the aroma and the other sensations.

Treatology™ is the science of blending different flavors and tastes to create dishes that are an experience all on their own.

Look for more taste, flavor and inspiration at http://treatology.wilton.com.

Coffee Toffee Heath Cupcakes

Makes about 24 cupcakes

Coffee increases the bitterness of the chocolate for richer, deeper flavor

Toffee adds rich buttery notes and caramelized sugar flavors

Cupcakes

1 cup water

2 tablespoons instant coffee

1 package (16.2 ounces) Devil’s Food cake mix

3 eggs

1/3 cup vegetable oil

Ganache

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons instant coffee

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 package (8 ounces) English toffee bits

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line muffin pan with baking cups.

In a small bowl, combine water and instant coffee; stir to dissolve.

In a large bowl, combine cake mix, coffee, eggs and oil. Beat with electric mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, scraping bowl frequently. Then, beat on medium speed for 2 minutes. Fill baking cups 2/3 full with batter.

Bake 16 to 18 minutes or until toothpick, inserted into the center, comes out clean. Cool cupcakes in pan 5 minutes. Remove from pan and place on cooling grid to cool completely.

For ganache, combine cream and instant coffee in small saucepan; stir to dissolve. Warm over medium heat until cream begins to steam; do not boil. Remove from heat and add chocolate chips; stir until smooth. Cool slightly.

Place 1/2 cup ganache in disposable decorating bag. Using the handle of a wooden spoon, create a small hole in the center of each cupcake; pipe in ganache. Dip tops of cupcakes in remaining ganache; lightly shake off excess. Immediately dip cupcake in toffee bits.