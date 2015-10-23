¡Diversión! Entertainment Guide Spanish-language play remembers Frida

By Pablo J. Sáinz



A Tecate-based theatre group will bring a Spanish-language play to San Diego that remembers the life and works of an iconic Mexican artist.

Frida Kahlo: Del Infierno a la Gloria by Centro de Actuación y Enseñanza Musical (CAEM) will be put on stage on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31, at the Centro Cultural de la Raza, in Balboa Park.

The play is a trip through the life of Frida Kahlo, considered by many to be Mexico’s foremost female artist, from her polio-stricken childhood passing through the bus accident she had in her youth and finally to her troubled relationship with muralist Diego Rivera.

“It is a play that takes you back to the Mexico of the past,” said director Sergio Quiroz during a press conference in Tecate, where the theatre group is based.

Monica Martinez plays the role of Kahlo.

“All the actors are from Tecate,” Quiroz said.

Frida Kahlo: Del infierno a la Gloria: Oct. 30 and 31. Spanish-language play about the life and work of this iconic Mexican painter. Centro Cultural de la Raza, Balboa Park. Presented by Villa Maria Productions and CAEM. 6 p.m. $10. centroculturaldelaraza.com.

Live Shows

Latin Fridays: Every Friday. DJs play the best of salsa, cumbia, merengue, and bachata. Blue Agave Nightclub, 6608 Mission Gorge Rd., San Diego. Free before 10 p.m. Open until 4 a.m. (619) 521-3194.

Mariachi Champaña Nevin: Nov. 1. The world-famous San Diego mariachi remembers some of the most famous singers in mariachi music. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego. 3 p.m. $20 to $75. Ticketmaster.com.

Argentine Tango Social: Every third Monday of the month. This milonga takes you all the way to Buenos Aires and back. Centro Cultural de la Raza, Balboa Park. 8:30 p.m. $10. centroculturaldelaraza.com.

Salsa: Every Wednesday. The best salsa bands, dance lessons, and puro sabor, with Walter Meneses, at Sevilla Nightclub, 353 5th Ave., San Diego. October 21 features Afrofruko Orquestra and DJ Mambo. 9 p.m. Lessons start at 8:30 p.m. cafesevilla.com.

Exhibitions

Eureka!: Now open. This exhibition celebrates California’s creativity, including Collective Magpie’s binational Globos installation at The New Children’s Museum, 200 West Island Ave., Downtown San Diego. $12. thinkplaycreate.org.

Pan de todos los días: Through Oct. 26. San Diego-based Mexican artist Becky Guttin reuses common objects that otherwise would end up in the trash and turns them into beautiful pieces. Unlocation Gallery, 1925 30th St., San Diego. Please call (619) 997-9595 to make an appointment to see the show.

Transpoiesis: Through Nov. 4. Artist Jose Hugo Sanchez’ huge prints recreate iconic border images along with a series of student-created work. San Diego Mesa College Art Gallery, 7250 Mesa College Dr., D101, San Diego. Mondays and Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1 to 8 p.m. Closed Fridays, weekends, and holidays. sdmesa.edu/art-gallery.

Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed: Through Jan. 3. Learn more about our Mayan ancestors through art. San Diego Natural History Museum, Balboa Park. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $9 to $16. sdnhm.org/maya.

Movies

The Lemon Grove Incident: Oct. 23. This PBS documentary directed by Paul Espinosa highlights the first time segregated education was challenged in court by a Mexican family in San Diego. Cross Cultural Center, UC San Diego, La Jolla. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Free. libraries.ucsd.edu.

Digital Gym Cinema: Throughout October. The community theater located at 2921 El Cajon Blvd., in North Park, will screen Venezuelan dark comedy 3 bellezas (Oct. 2-8), Spanish thriller Marshland (Oct. 16-22), and Bolivian historical drama Olvidados (Oct. 23-29), as part of its monthly series Cinema en tu idioma. Different times and prices. digitalgym.org.

Pancho Villa

Noviembre 4. El Digital Gym Cinema (2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego) proyectará el documental The Hunt for Pancho Villa del director sandieguino Paul Espinosa. Gratis. 7 p.m. Informes: digitalgym.org.

Looking ahead

Miguel Bosé: Nov. 8. The Spanish star brings his classic songs to Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego State University. 8 p.m. $25 to $105. ticketmaster.com.

Hector Acosta: Nov. 12. Live bachata for those Dominicans at heart. Blue Agave Nightclub, 6608 Mission Gorge Rd., San Diego. 8:30 p.m. $25. (619) 521-3194.

Victor Manuelle: Nov. 25. The salsero comes to San Diego as part of his Que Suenen Los Tambores 2015 Tour. Balboa Theatre, Downtown San Diego. 7 p.m. $45 to $65. ticketmaster.com.

Poncho Sanchez: Dec. 6. The Latin jazz icon returns to perform at Humphreys Backstage Live, 2241 Shelter Island Drive, San Diego. 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $34. ticketmaster.com.