DREAMers Special Scholarship Round Deadline is 3/17

TheDream.US – a national scholarship fund for undocumented college students – is accepting applications through March 17 for academic support of up to $25,000 the organization announced.

This application round is a special one based on where a young person lives and the colleges and universities that are partnering with The Dream.US. ( http://www.thedream. us/) Immigrant youth will need to be “highly motivated” first-time college students or community college graduates.

Applicants need to demonstrate financial need. Youth who arrived in the U.S. without immigration documents and who qualify for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program can apply. These young people are referred to as “DREAMers.”

The scholarship organization believes that DREAMers should have the opportunity to attend college and contribute to the country.

Qualified immigrant youth who live elsewhere in the country but who want to attend Long Beach City College (California), Trinity Washington University (Washington, D.C.), Dallas County Community Colleges (Texas), Davidson College (North Carolina), Kaplan University (online) and Franklin and Marshall College (Pennsylvania) also can apply.

A full list of schools open to DREAMers who live elsewhere in the country can be found on The Dream.US. All applicants can apply by using this portal: https://aim.applyists.net

TheDream.US also has posted guidelines and FAQs for students and their families.

The application window for this round opened on Monday. Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, March 17 by 11:59 p.m. (Central Standard Time). TheDream.US plans to notify scholarship recipients by the middle of April.

Applicants can ask TheDream.US staff members specific questions by sending an email (contactus@applyists.com) or calling (1-855-670-4787).

Scholarships for first-time college students or community college graduates working toward a bachelor’s degree can go up to $25,000. Students who are seeking an associate’s degree can receive up to $12,500 in scholarship support. The awards need to cover tuition and fees.

In December, the bipartisan organization announced that 500 students had received scholarships after applying in the fall.

TheDream.US also announced that it had received $10 million in support from The Pershing Square Foundation.

The scholarship fund was launched with key support from Donald Graham, CEO of Graham Holdings Co., Amanda Bennett, his wife and a writer, Henry Munoz III, a philanthropist and Carlos Gutierrez, a former U.S. Secretary of Commerce and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.