Bates Nut Farm Egg Hunt: Saturday, March 26 from 9:30 AM – 12 PM The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance at the Bates Nut Farm. Take your kids egg-hunting, and enjoy kids crafts, art food and snacks. FREE event. Valley Center, Bates Nut Farm, 15954 Woods Valley Rd.

Easter Eggstravaganza at Kroc Center: Saturday, March 26 from 10 AM – 1 PM Wondering where to take your kids this weekend? In observance of Easter, the Kroc Center will be the host of an eggstravagant egg-hunt featuring 15,000 eggs! With an arts and crafts section, carnival games, a toddler zone, music, prizes and the Easter Bunny ready to take a picture with you, you can’t go wrong! FREE event. Note the egg-hunt is for kids ages 4-11. Salvation Army Kroc Center, 6845 University Ave.

Breakfast with Bunny & Easter Eggstravaganza in Coronado: Saturday, March 26 at 9 AM Breakfast plus egg hunt, crafts, a prize wheel and more; tickets must be purchased in advance. From 1- 3:30 PM, egg hunts, a life-sized Candyland game and visits from the Easter Bunny. Egg hunts free; fee for some activities. Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way. 619-522-7342.

Easter Egg Treasure Hunt + Easter Bunny: Saturday, March 26 from 12:30 – 4 PM Kids of all ages are invited to the Carlsbad Premium Outlets for their annual center-wide Easter Egg Treasure Hunt. Easter eggs will be given out at participating stores (while supplies last). Kids and parents can pick up treasure maps in Center Court the day of the event. Don’t forget to bring your camera for pictures with the Easter Bunny and get creative with arts and crafts! FREE event. Carlsbad Premium Outlets, 5620 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad.

Tierrasanta Recreation Center Egg Hunt: Saturday, March 26 from 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Bring the kids out to the Tierrasanta Recreation Center for the SPRING EGG HUNT! It is sure to be a fun family event with crafts, air jumper, face painting and egg hunt. Entry fee covers all activities including: Crafts, Air Jumper, Face Painting and Egg Hunt. All proceeds benefit Tierrasanta Rec. Center Programs & Special Events. 11220 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. $3 ticket per child, 2 and under participate free. (858) 573-1393.

Bunny Visit at Scripps Ranch Farmer’s Market: Saturday, March 26 from 11 AM – 1:30 PM Join in on the fun while you do your farmer’s market weekend shopping. Bring the kids and hop in on the opportunity to take a selfie with the Easter Bunny! There’ll also be a treasure hunt for kids. FREE event. Scripps Ranch Farmer’s Market, 10380 Spring Canyon Rd.

Easter Sunrise Service at Balboa Park: Sunday, March 27 at 6:30 AM Calling on all early risers! Start your day with beautiful live music and an inspiring Easter message. Spreckels Organ Pavilion. 858-454-7324.

Spring EGGStravaganza at Birch Aquarium at Scripps: Sunday, March 27 from 11 AM – 3 PM Welcome the arrival of spring and the changes it brings as you explore animal eggs, participate in an ‘underwater egg hunt,’ make a shark egg craft and more. Scavenger hunt available from March 20-27. Free with admission. 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. www.aquarium.ucsd.edu.

Belmont Park’s Easter Eggstravaganza: Sunday, March 27 from 9 AM – 4 PM Egg Hunt Times Two! 10,000 fun-filled eggs on the beach and throughout the park with 25 special Golden Eggs. 3146 Mission Blvd. San Diego www.belmontpark.com/amusementpark/easter. Here’s a breakdown of the event.

Mission Beach Egg Hunt 9 AM -12 PM

Directly in front of WaveHouse at Belmont Park. $5 per child. Space is limited so you must register online prior to the event day.

9 AM: 0-3 Years/ 10 AM: 4-5 Years /11 AM: 6-8 Years/ 12 PM: 9-12 Years

Amusement Park Egg Hunt 12 PM

Hop around between the shops in the park collecting eggs. Free for all! No registration necessary.

Pose with the Easter Bunny 2 – 4 PM

Free photo-op with the Easter Bunny. Bring your camera. Located in the food court area of the amusement park.