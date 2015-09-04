Employment Opportunities

Dave & Buster’s Esta Contratando Cocineros!

Por favor Ilene su aplicacion en linea

@ www.daveandbusters.coin

Se require experencia el salario es coinpetitivo, si esta interesado en un lugar de crecimiento esto es para usted.

SDSU Research Foundation

5250 Campanile Dr. SD

https://careers-sdsurf.icims.com/

EEO/AA/Disability/Protected Veteran/Title IX Employer

Water Systems Operator I, II, III

$26.77-$38.74/hr.

Otay Water District is seeking a Water Systems Operator I/II/III to perform a variety of duties involving monitoring and operating potable water distribution, disinfection, pumping, and storage systems. Additional functions may be required depending upon level of appointment.

Please visit our online Employment Center at www.otaywater.gov for more information and to submit an online application. This position is opened until filled. EOE

Regional Energy/Climate Planner

Support local energy and climate planning initiatives. Call (619) 699-1900 or visit www.sandag.org/jobs for information. Closes 9/25/15. EOE.

MEDIA SALES CONSULTANT

If you are looking for a fast-paced atmosphere that you can thrive and develop your professional skills, La Prensa San Diego, is the local media company where you want to work.

We are looking for sales consultants with a true passion for helping businesses grow as well as consultative approach is what we expect from our sales consultants.

A desire to want to know about the media industry, our competitors and how to sell against the competition is also needed.

La Prensa San Diego is growing and expanding and we need an energetic and fast paced sales team. La Prensa San Diego has a 39 year, proud, history in bringing the news to the Hispanic community in San Diego County.

Apply at: laprensa@ix.netcom.com