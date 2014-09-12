La Prensa San Diego logo
EN LOS CAMPOS DEL NORTE

Created: 12 September, 2014
Last update: 20 April, 2022

Bacon1

Photographs by David Bacon
Playas de Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico

“En Los Campos del Norte” or “In the Fields of the North” is an exhibition of photographs of farm workers in the U.S., almost all migrants from Mexico, taken by David Bacon. They are hung on the iron bars of the border wall, on the Mexican side of the wall between Mexico and the U.S. in Playas de Tijuana. The exhibition was organized Jose Manuel Valenzuela and Gabriela Zamora of the Colegio de la Frontera (COLEF), and was printed and mounted by the Centro Cultural de Tijuana (CECUT).

Bacon2

Photojournalist, David Bacon, stands infront of the exhibit featuring his photos of migrant farmworkers at the San Ysidro/Tijuana border.
Bacon6

 