Everybody Loves Karla Souza

By Diana Rodriguez

“Everybody Loves Somebody”, written and directed by Mexican filmmaker Catalina Aguilar Mastretta, is a bilingual romantic comedy set between Los Angeles and Ensenada, Baja California.

A movie in which most of the characters flip easily and gracefully between conversing in Spanish and English, Clara Barron (played by Karla Souza), thinks that love is unlikely in most cases.

On the surface, the young and beautiful Clara seems to have everything, a great job as an OB-GYN, a great house in LA, and a big, fun-loving Mexican family. Her parents, hopeless romantics, decided to marry after forty years of living in love. At the wedding, Clara is reunited with the man who was the love of her life. With the help of her nosy and comedic family, Clara tries to face her past while her heart guides her to unexpected places in her future.

What Souza and Aguilar Mastretta have in common is that they both actually live in Los Angeles, where part of the movie was filmed, and they also share this bicultural Californian lifestyle. They both find inspiration in their parents, Catalina is Angeles Mastretta and Hector Aguilar Camin’s daughter, both very renowned journalists and writers.

Everybody loves somebody is Aguilar Mastretta’s second film, in which its remarkable cast, like Jose Maria Yazpik, Ben O’Toole and Tiare Scanda, play each role the best possible way on the ideal ambiance in the month of love.

Souza was born in Mexico City to a Chilean father and a Mexican mother. She lived in Aspen, Colorado until she was eight years old. She studied acting in Mexico City and later attended acting school in France and was part of a professional theatre company that toured throughout the country. She auditioned and was selected to participate in a French reality TV show, however, after getting an unconditional offer to join one of the best known acting schools in London, she declined the TV show opportunity and pursued her acting dream, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Acting in 2008, making her multilingual, fluent in Spanish, English, and French. Near the end of her London studies, she received the CCP award, given to the most promising actress in London. At 22, she returned to Mexico City and began acting in television and film.

In the last five years, Karla Souza has performed in Mexico’s three highest-grossing films of all time. Stateside, she can be seen starring in ABC’s hit drama “How to Get Away with Murder” by Shonda Rhimes.

Earlier this year she starred in “¿Qué Culpa Tiene el Niño?”, which opened at atop the box office in her native Mexico and marked her producing debut. She has had leading roles in numerous box office hits.

She is also a member of the Ammunition Theater Company in Los Angeles, a troupe with the mission to produce work that features underrepresented stories told in innovative ways, while actively working and creating in the community, aligning activism and philanthropy with art in a practical way. Each season the company partners with a charity, non-profit or social justice organization to support and promote them through a multi-tiered approach: Creative Involvement, Community Engagement, Financial Support, Marketing and Cross Pollination.

“To dare to be uncomfortable, and dare to explore the unknown” is how Souza defines as one of many keys to success, during her TED talk in 2015. Taking risks has been common in the actress life, bringing her many challenges and struggling situations, but more important, self-satisfaction in acknowledging she has always followed her passion for the acting career.

If somehow you believe that when it comes to love “some people never leave, but they can make room for others, the right others, if you let them in,” this is a must watch movie.

The premiere for “Everybody Loves Somebody” premiere was held at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Since its release on February 17, critic reviews have been favorable, calling the film “a breath of fresh air.”