Family Wellness Night Brings Community Together

By Mario A. Cortez

The King-Chavez Arts and Athletics Academy celebrated its Family Wellness Night this Wednesday, Nov. 29, bringing together parents, teachers, students, and other members of the community with the goal of creating conscience about physical activity and healthy eating habits.

The after-school event featured sports activities, a bike-and-treadmill-powered arcade, and special presentations, among many more. These activities were organized by a committee comprised of 14 teachers and school staff members.

Edgar Bautista, a teacher and soccer coach at the academy, mentioned that this event lines up with the school’s goals, which include advocating for good health habits.

“We want to educate students and families to not only exercise and eat well, but to also look for resources to stay healthy,” said Bautista, who ran a snow cone station and a soccer shoot-out activity along with another coach. “There were teachers who were showing how to make healthy snacks. Other teachers, for example, were teaching ‘Mindfulness’ breathing exercises to kids so they can concentrate better.”

“We like that the children teach their parents about these exercises and strategies,” he added.

Among the most popular activities of the night were a cheerleading demo, a “Mindfulness” demo by a group of students known as the Great Mindfulness Stars, and a talk about school lunches and how they are prepared.

The event also featured a raffle which included memberships for ABC Boxing and the Jackie Robinson YMCA, among others.

It is estimated that about 100 families gathered at the event, which has been held twice a year for eight years now.

Going beyond the activities and lectures at the event, Bautista highlighted that within the communities of Sherman Heights and Logan Heights there are many organizations and resources for families looking to care for their health.

“You don’t necessarily have to go to the gym to be healthy,” he pointed out. “ABC Boxing is free, the rec center is free, the Jackie Robinson YMCA has something for the entire family, there are many places for kids to stay healthy and active.”