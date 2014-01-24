Fast-Fix Dinners

Easy Family Meals in Under an Hour

Chorizo Bolognese

Vegetarian Lasagna Skillet

Easy Chicken Parmesan

(Family Features) Family schedules can get hectic, but it doesn’t have to be hard to make time for a great family dinner. Whether it’s a hearty dish of Bolognese or lighter vegetarian fare, quality ingredients and easy recipes can help you get a great dish on the table in no time.

The whole family will love the Latin-inspired flavors found in Chorizo Bolognese. Ground beef, chorizo, sliced olives and adobo seasoning are cooked in tomato sauce and poured over pasta. Look for canned tomatoes and sauces, like those from Hunt’s®, which are 100 percent natural and free from artificial preservatives. Hunt’s uses hot water to peel their tomatoes with FlashSteam® instead of being peeled with harsh chemicals like other leading brands. When you’re taking the time to prepare homemade meals for your family, it’s important to use quality ingredients.

Another crowd pleaser is Easy Chicken Parmesan. Start by combining grated Kraft® Parmesan cheese with diced tomatoes flavored with basil, garlic and oregano. Coat each chicken breast with the delectable sauce and place it in the oven. While it bakes for 30 minutes, you can help the kids with their homework or enjoy a little time to yourself.

For those looking for a meatless option, try the Vegetarian Lasagna Skillet with a pre-prepared Alfredo sauce to help save you time. Combine the creamy white sauce with pasta, zucchini, beans, fire roasted tomatoes and part-skim mozzarella cheese and it’s ready in just 30 minutes. For more delicious signature recipes, visit www.hunts.com.

Chorizo Bolognese

Ingredients

8 ounces dry fettuccine pasta, uncooked

1/2 pound ground chuck beef (80% lean)

6 ounces fresh pork chorizo (Mexican-style)

1/4 teaspoon adobo seasoning blend

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 cup chopped yellow onion

1/4 cup sliced stuffed green olives

1 (15-ounce) can Hunt’s Tomato Sauce

Preparation

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt. Meanwhile, heat large skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef, chorizo, adobo seasoning and pepper to skillet; cook 3 minutes or until meat begins to brown, stirring once. Add onion and olives; cook 2 to 3 minutes more or until meat is crumbled and no longer pink. Drain. Stir in tomato sauce; reduce heat and simmer 5 to 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve sauce over pasta. Sprinkle with Kraft Grated Parmesan Cheese.

Serves

Servings 6

Preparation Time:

25 minutes

Total Time:

25 minutes

Vegetarian Lasagna Skillet

Ingredients

8 ounces dry bowtie (farfalle) pasta, uncooked

2 tablespoons Pure Wesson Canola Oil

2 cups quartered, sliced zucchini

1 (15-ounce) can Great Northern beans, drained, rinsed

1 (16-ounce) jar light Alfredo pasta sauce

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

2 (14.5-ounce) cans Hunt’s Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes, drained well

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Preparation

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt. Meanwhile, heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add zucchini; cook 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Add beans, Alfredo sauce and garlic salt to skillet; heat until hot and bubbly. Add cooked pasta to skillet; stir to combine. Add drained tomatoes; toss to combine. Top with cheese. Reduce heat; cover and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese melts. Sprinkle with Kraft Grated Parmesan Cheese.

Serves

Servings 6

Preparation Time:

30 minutes

Total Time:

30 minutes

Easy Chicken Parmesan

Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can Hunt’s Tomato Sauce

1 (14.5-ounce) can Hunt’s Diced Tomatoes with Basil, Garlic and Oregano, undrained

6 tablespoons Kraft Grated Parmesan Cheese, divided

6 small boneless skinless chicken breasts (1 1/2 pounds)

3/4 pound spaghetti, uncooked

1 1/2 cups Kraft Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

Preparation

Heat oven to 375°F. Pour tomato sauce and undrained tomatoes into 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Stir in 1/4 cup (4 tablespoons) Parmesan. Add chicken; turn to coat evenly both sides of each breast with sauce. Cover. Bake 30 minutes or until chicken is done (165°F). Meanwhile, cook spaghetti as directed on package, omitting salt. Top chicken with remaining cheeses; bake, uncovered, 5 minutes or until mozzarella is melted. Drain spaghetti. Serve topped with chicken and sauce.

Serves

Servings 6

Preparation Time:

10 minutes

Total Time:

45 minutes

