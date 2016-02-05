Fat Tuesday Starts on Saturday This Year

By Geneva Gámez-Vallejo

San Diego Brazil Carnival Mardi Gras: Sat., Feb. 6 from 5 – 11:45 PM As if the Superbowl wasn’t a big enough event to take on for one weekend! Mardi Gras is back and it’s a full-force with pulsating Samba beats to get the sexy Samba dancing ladies moving to their beat, Capoeira, floats and just about all feathery, bright, shiny and non-stop moving and dancing. This high energy event will get you on the floor without notice, before you know it you’ll be dancing or thumping your feet to the rhythm of their Brazilian music. This is the official kick off event to Fat Tuesday, so expect to party and enjoy yourself fully for the next few days after the carnival as the celebration will continue. What to expect on Saturday: The Big Easy Parade, roving entertainers during the parade providing a visual feast of costumes and performances; The Silent Disco Stage which will literally provide a party of your own option by dueling for your attention over two separate frequencies, picked up by wireless headphones provided at the block entrance. How cool is that? Also, some of San Diego’s most talented artists will create Mardi Gras Masterpieces live as revelers celebrate and the beats play bringing these amazing displays to life. None of this sounds appealing? Than take a hike over to the Tin Roof Life Music Stage where you’ll be able to enjoy rhythmic blues, upbeat country, zydeco and more. Tickets to this event run from $45 -$100, details at www.brazilcarnival.com

San Diego Fat Tuesday in the Gaslamp: Tuesday, Feb. 9 starting at 6 PM Did you know we are home to one of the largest Mardi Gras celebrations in the world? We are. I’m guessing because we love to party. And we have a large Brazilian community. And we are simply a fine city -America’s finest. So why not, right? If you purchase your tickets by Monday you’ll save some money and get them at $40, if you wait for Fat Tuesday, you’ll only be making someone else’s wallet fat because you’ll then have to pay $49 to get into the celebration. So, what is “San Diego Fat Tuesday” anyway? It’s considered a day when revelers from around the globe band together (known as “krewe”) to indulge in a “last hurrah” before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday (notice it starts earlier this year). Bring out the masks, beads, doubloons and celebrate Fat Tuesday along Fifth Ave in the Gaslamp Quarter. More info at SanDiegoFatTuesday.com

Lil Wayne: Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 9 PM You can bet there will be a long line to get into see this big little guy who’s a four-time Grammy winner, with sales of over ten million to his name. Lil Wayne will be making fat Tuesday just a bit fatter for San Diegans. The superstar rapper will be onstage for his audience to dance or rap along to his tunes. FLUXX 500 4th Ave. Downtown San Diego. Tickets $25 -$50 at ticketfly.com

Tyga: Wed., Feb. 10 at 7 PM The young rapper who’s been taking fame by storm will be performing at The Observatory North Park, is he the next rap legend? Go check him out and find out for yourselves. Tickets at the door 2891 University Ave.

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus’ Concert of Exploration: Feb. 6 -7 (Sat. 7:30 PM & Sun. 2 PM) This is a nice way to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit while enjoying performances of some movie favorites. Steven Schick conducts a concert of exploration. The program will include György Ligeti’s Atmosphères (used in the film 2001: A Space Odyssey) and concludes with Claude Debussy’ magnificent evocation of the power of the sea, La Mer. In between come Philip Glass’s Piano Concerto No. 2, inspired by the journey of Lewis and Clark, with soloist Lisa Moore, and the premiere of a colorful orchestral work by Australian composer Erik Griswold, Jeux à la fin du monde (Games at the end of the world). Note there will be a pre-concert lecture by Steven Schick an hour prior to concert times. At UCSD’s Mandeville Auditorium. Info at lajollasymphony.com

Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra Concert: Sat., Feb. 6 from 6 – 8 PM What a way to get your little ones to enjoy music at its best performed by young adults. Classic performances will include work by Tchaikovsky. There is no admission fee and everyone is welcome to attend regardless of age. Lincoln High Performing Arts Center 4777 Imperial Ave., San Diego

International Guitar Night: Thursday, Feb. 11 from 7:30 -9 PM If you enjoy the sound of the guitar strings, than the International Guitar Night (IGN) is your go to event. This extraordinary acoustic extravaganza features master performer Brian Gore, German guitar virtuoso Andre Krengel, world-renowned fingerstyle innovator Mike Dawes, and Gypsy guitar prodigy Lulo Reinhardt. The band started over twenty years ago as a forum for the world’s finest guitarists, and has since won critical and reputable acclaim in the music world. 340 N. Escondido Blvd. Escondido artcenter.org

Art After Hours: The Art of Music: Friday, Feb. 5 from 5 -8 PM Don’t miss your last chance for Art After Hours!! A multifaceted, multi-sensory journey of the intersection of art and music, The Art of Music celebrates the centennial of Balboa Park. Experience the spectrum of sight and sound that spans centuries, cultures, and art forms. Free to members and $5 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at the door. San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park.

Family Drop In Day at the Museum of Art: Sunday, Feb. 7 from 1 -3 PM Families are invited to explore The Art of Music on the final day of the exhibition through activities designed for young people and adults to enjoy together. Create and construct your own instrument inspired by the works featured in the exhibition, go on a family-friendly, docent-led tour of the galleries, and partake in fun gallery games! Enjoyable for people of all ages and skill levels, projects change each month. Free with admission. For ages 6-12.

www.sdmart.org.

Macy’s Museum Month in San Diego: All-Month-Long There’s absolutely no excuses to not checking out some of the pieces of artwork around town this month. You can practically get into any museum for half the price thanks to Macy’s Museum Month. All you have to do is visit any Macy’s store in San Diego, Temecula and Imperial Valley and get your museum pass from any of the store cashiers. Each pass allows you and up to three guests half-price admission to more than 40 awesome adventures throughout the County.

Tower After Hours: Ireland: Thursday, Feb. 11 from 6 -8 PM Experience the vibrant cultural heritage of Ireland with San Diego’s own Irish-American community at Tower After Hours: Ireland! Sample bites of classic Irish pub foods, enjoy the melodies and sights of traditional Irish music and dance, and sip a cold Guinness inside one of San Diego’s best museums. More info at museumofman.org. Tickets $15 -$30.

ScholarShare’s Toddler Time: Story Time: Friday, Feb. 5 at 10 AM Gather around for circle time! Share stories and experiences. Learn about the benefits of early childhood literacy. This program is designed for kids 4 years and under. Free with paid admission. thinkplaycreate.org

Valentine Day Crafts at Michael’s Stores: Sat., Feb. 6 from 10 AM -12 PM Who knows if the weather will be as windy as it’s been, but regardless this is a great way to keep the kids busy and out of the wind (indoors) for a couple hours. Get them started on their Valentine’s Day cards, for only $2, Michael’s stores offers a how-to class along with materials. Find your nearest Michael’s to see if they are participating.

San Diego Tet Festival: Next weekend Free event for the whole family. Spring of Love is an opportunity for you to embrace the Vietnamese culture during a fulfilled weekend of a variety of events within the festival. Details at www.sdtet.com

San Diego Pet Expo: Next weekend the Del Mar Fairgrounds will be host to your furry loved ones during their free pet expo event. Details at petexposandiego.com

Chinese New Year Food & Cultural Fair: Also next weekend be sure to make it out to this colorful and lively event with the whole family. It’s free for everyone. Details at sdcny.weebly.com

Pepa Pig Live!: Sat., Feb. 20 at 5 PM The infamous children’s character will be performing live at the Balboa Theatre at 868 Fourth Avenue. Make sure to plan on taking your kids to this fun-tastic show! Tickets at www.stubhub.com