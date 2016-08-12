Ferdinand’s Friendly Familia

By Mimi Pollack



As you turn onto Hollister Road in Imperial Beach, into the Tijuana River Valley, you feel like you are in a different world; it feels like the dusty countryside in Mexico. This is where you will find Ferdinand’s Familia, a sanctuary for large and small animals run by an unusual couple.

Ferdinand, the peaceful bull, is a good symbol for this place that was founded by vegetarian peace activists, Michael Pratt and Janice Jordan who have shared the same vision in life for 19 years.

Ferdinand’s Familia first started in 2008 in Michael and Janice’s home and with rented animal stalls. However, as word got out and they began to rescue more neglected and abandoned animals, they realized they needed a larger property of their own and the present sanctuary opened in 2012.

Ferdinand’s Familia received 501C3 status and is now a non-profit with five board members. Michael Pratt and Janice Jordan are the managers. Michael is the PR person who likes to tell each animal’s story and Janice is the adoption “tsar” as he calls her. They have combined their vegetarian peace activism with rescuing animals and providing them good homes.

Pratt trained as a biologist. He has worked in the biotechnology field for the last 30 years. One can see the passion that Pratt has for both the sanctuary and biology when he talks about Bella, a very friendly and gentle all white pony. He explains that Bella is not an albino, her coloring is just white with very tiny specs of black that have white hair growing out

Like the majority of the animals there, Bella is a rescue pony. Pratt rescued her from a terrible hoarding situation where she was being held for collateral for payment of hay. Today, she lives a good life and has just had a baby.

Pratt is an intense ambassador for his sanctuary. Talking a mile a minute, he loves to show visitors around, explaining the history of each animal and how they were rescued.

One can see how much pride he takes in giving the animals a good home. Indeed, the horses there were very friendly, although not all were suited for riding. Nevertheless, after hearing some of the horror stories the animals lived through, it was evident that they have come a long way in their trust of humans thanks to Pratt, Jordan and some loyal volunteers.

The sanctuary has gotten its horses from a variety of life scenarios such as from hoarding situations, owners that could no longer care for the horses, and from owners who have gone to prison. The sanctuary is a public partner of the San Diego Humane Society and the Department of Animal Services in Bonita.

Besides the horses, the sanctuary also has llamas, goats, and sheep. In fact, this place has some of the friendliest llamas and goats one can ever meet!

Asia, a sweet and soft llama, is a lucky girl who was rescued as a baby from a ranch where the neighbor’s loose dogs roamed around. These dogs attacked and killed Asia’s mother when she was just two weeks old. The rest of the herd surrounded Asia and protected her during the attack. After that, Pratt went out there and rescued Asia, two Shetland ponies, and an angora goat.

This sanctuary welcomes visitors and sponsors. Sponsors can “adopt” one of the animals there and come by and take care of it, and spend as much time as they want interacting with their adoptee. For many, this is a way of enjoying a large animal while taking care of it, but without the worries of housing it.

The shelter also has dogs and cats up for adoption that they keep at their home in Bonita. They have their own brood of wolf-dogs and foster others. They have 16 cats, and Jordan proudly noted that people always comment on how friendly their cats are. They have pictures of the dogs and cats up for adoption on their website.

Kudos to this couple for their grassroots efforts, and all they have achieved in helping animals in need. Sometimes flying blind and learning along the way, Michael and Janice have opened an exemplary sanctuary in Imperial Beach.

Donations of any kind are very welcome as are volunteers who want to come and help.

For a private or group visit or to find out about becoming a sponsor or volunteer, you can visit Ferdinand’s Familia online through their website and Facebook pages. With advanced notice, they also welcome school children to come and visit.

www.ferdinandsfamilia.org