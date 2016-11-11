Film Depicts Deportations Under Trump Presidency

By Ana Gomez Salcido

“Undocumented”, A seven-minute short shows what would happen if Republican nominee Donald Trump were elected as president of the United States in the next election.

The story begins with a SWAT team arriving in high speed to a quiet neighborhood, while the President of the United States, portrayed by actor Shane P. Allen, arrives in a luxury car to an interview.

The short film is set in 2020, in a time in which the president is looking for reelection after deporting more than 4 million undocumented people in his first term in office, and is promoting to double that number in a second term in office. In the story is also mentioned that more than 3,000 people died during deportation procedures.

In the short film, while the portrayed president is giving an interview, scenes from a deportation raid in a home are shown.

The plot then follows a character named Silvia, portrayed by actress Victoria Truscott, and her family, and a future process of how families will be tear apart is shown.

“The short film is so people can see the reality of what could happen if Trump is elected president,” said Border Angels director Enrique Morones, who also plays a role in the film. “Trump in his message says he is going to have humane deportations, but how can he do that?”

The short film was written, produced, and directed by San Diego filmmaker Chris Cashman, who is also the creator of “Club Frontera”, a documentary about the rise of the Club Tijuana Xolos soccer team.

Border Angels and Deportation Resistance collaborated for the short film that was filmed in the streets of San Diego during a three-day period in the beginning of last September.

“The goal is to get people to go out and vote. There are a lot of people that can’t vote because they are under 18 years old or for other reasons, but they all know someone that can go out and vote,” Morones added. “This was filmed so people can know the reality of what could happen.”

The short can be found on as “How Some People Think We Should Handle the Undocumented” on YouTube. As of today, it has has gathered over 23,000 views in the two weeks it has been uploaded. The short film is in English but there is a Spanish closed caption option available on the low right corner of the video.