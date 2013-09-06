Film Festivals

“The Shooting Star Salesman” Kicks Off Yahoo! en Español’s Online Short Film Festival

Yahoo en Español is hosting what looks to be a blended Spanish/English online short film festival called “Yahoo! Cortos,” beginning Sunday, September 1 and running for the full month, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. “This film festival,” Yahoo! says, “will place a spotlight on America’s rising filmmakers and offer them a platform to showcase their work for millions nationwide.”

The plan is 30 films in 30 days, one new short film a day, beginning with Kico Velarde’s The Shooting Star Salesman, his English-language, Kick-starter-funded short that’s seen a lot of attention since its release a year ago, including official selection at the 2012 New York International Latino Film Festival, the Film of the Year Award at the 2012 Georgia Latino Film Festival and Dramatic Short winner at the Reel Rasquache Art & Film Festival.

Check it out here, on Yahoo en Español, where you can get the schedule of upcoming films and profiles of the filmmakers: http://es-us.cine.yahoo.com/noticias/the-shooting-star-salesman-171751788.html

San Diego Latino Film Festival in Chula Vista

The very best in Latino film returns to Otay Ranch Town Center for the 2013 “¡Que Viva! Cine Latino” Film Series, every Wednesday in September (11, 18, 25). The festival is free.

As an added bonus, guests will be treated to pre-screening entertainment each week, featuring an assortment of live local Latino musical groups performing each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.. Films begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. in the Food Pavilion at Otay Ranch Town Center.

Cinco de Mayo: La Batalla (September 11): On May 5th, 1862, a few thousand Mexican soldiers put their lives on the line against the world’s largest and most powerful army in one legendary battle for freedom and for Mexico.

For more info: www.sdlatinofilm.com/celebrities/que-viva-cine-latino/