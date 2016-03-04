Finish Chelsea’s Run 5K

By Geneva Gámez-Vallejo



This is a race in memory of two local teenage girls, Chelsea King and Amber DuBois, who went missing right in our backyard in 2009 and 2010 respectively. This was a tragedy that hit too close to home and will be impossible to forget for the families of these two girls and the San Diego community.

The King family managed to bring something positive out of this irreparable loss and managed to bring forth stricter laws against sexual predators (Chelsea’s Law) and the Sunflower Scholarship Fund which benefits outstanding students. We can only hope that our community never has to bear the loss of any of our children to such tragedy ever again.

If you are free this Saturday, be sure to stop by and support the King Family and finish what should have been a routine run for Chelsea before her life was taken six years ago.

Here is a message from the family:

“When our daughter Chelsea went missing, and we learned the terrible truth of our loss, we struggled to find air to breathe. Today, we are able to see with such clarity the people that provided us our oxygen during our crisis. It’s because of your response to our crisis that we were able to find the strength to choose hope. It’s because of your engagement that our state now has the strongest laws in the Country protecting our 9.3 million California children from known violent predators and we are expanding to other states. It’s because of your support that we are able to recognize and honor phenomenal young changemakers with college scholarships. We invite you join us and thank you for continuing to help Chelsea’s Light shine.”

Brent, Kelly and Tyler King

Sat., March 5 The 6th Annual Finish Chelsea’s Run in honor of Chelsea King will take place this Saturday. The run starts in Balboa Park where Chelsea loved to visit and where she practiced with the San Diego Youth Symphony. The event will feature a competitive 5K race and fun run/walk, family festival, children’s activities, team competition, entertainment and refreshments. Proceeds support Sunflower Scholarship Fund, Protecting our Children & Youth Empowerment Programs $10 -$40 6th Ave. & Olive St. www.chelseaslight.org

FUN RUNS

San Diego Undy Run/Walk: Sat., March 5 from 7 AM -12 PM The Undy Run/Walk is a unique, family-friendly run/walk created by the Colon Cancer Alliance. Participants receive a pair of boxer shorts and are encouraged to run in underwear-themed outfits to get people talking about this often tabooed disease. In case you’re wondering if you really need to run in underwear. Underwear means different things to different people. This might mean matching team boxer shorts for some, colorful boxer briefs for others, or even logo-branded shorts for corporate teams. Some people may even choose to wear their boxer shorts over their favorite running pants. So get as creative as you want! Just keep in mind, this is an all-ages event…and dress appropriately. $30 -$40 www.support.ccalliance.org 2750 North Mission Bay Drive

FESTIVALS

Interactive mural: Fri., March 4 and Sat.,March 5 Renowned artist Kesley Montague will create a live interactive mural in the center courtyard. The Headquarters at Seaport. www.theheadquarters.com

Spring Busker Festival: Sat., March 5 and Sun., March 6 12 -6 PM Fire breathers, sword swallowers, jugglers and contortionists will return for another spectacular weekend of live street entertainment. The FREE festival offers incredible energy and unforgettable acts to the cobblestone streets of San Diego’s waterfront. Throughout the two-day festival, some of the nation’s top performers fill the bayfront village. www.seaportvillage.comn 849

W. Harbor Dr.

Buskers After Dark: Sat., March 5 from 7 -10 PM This untamed show will feature a DJ, food and drink specials, and busker acts best suited for those over 18 including jaw-dropping fire acts, adult humor and high-energy performances.

Savoir Faire Fashion Show: Sat., March 5 from 2 -4 PM Vintage circus flair will take over this fashion show runway at The Headquarters at Seaport. All in accordance with the Spring Busker Festival taking place next door at Seaport Village. www.theheadquarters.com

Cherry Blossom Festival: Sat., March 5 and Sun., March 6 10 AM -4 PM Celebrate spring and the blooming of our 150 Cherry Tree Grove with cultural performances, traditional food, unique local vendors, children’s corner and a beer tasting! Guests may partake in Hanami, the traditional custom of picnicking under the cherry trees. We look forward to once again sharing this community tradition with San Diego!

2215 Pan American Way E, Downtown San Diego

www.niwa.org

San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering: Sat., March 5 from 10 AM -5 PM Now in its eighth year, the San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering involves hundreds of businesses, corporations, sponsors, and nonprofits in a week-long celebration of STEM education in San Diego County. EXPO Day at Petco Park is the Festival’s culminating event with over 130 local businesses, corporations, and organizations providing interactive, hands-on activities showcasing STEM from all parts of Southern California.

FREE at Petco Park

www.lovestemsd.org

MUSIC

San Diego Opera Presents Ferruccio Furlanetto: Sat., March 5 from 7 -9 PM San Diego Opera favorite, Italian bass Ferruccio Furlanetto returns to San Diego Opera! Last seen here in Don Quixote, the charming and charismatic opera star in a program, with full orchestra conducted by Maestro Emanuele Andrizzi, that will feature selections from Furlanetto’s most popular San Diego Opera appearances.

Tickets start at $35.

750 B St.

www.sdopera.com

LOOKING AHEAD

José González: March 15 His crystal-clear voice, emotional melodies, and masterfully eloquent classical guitar will be reframed by new chamber orchestra arrangements in a collaboration with yMusic. This Gen Y ensemble will be opening and backing Gonzalez’s powerful performance for an unforgettable collision of art rock, contemporary classic, and indie pop-folk.

The San Diego Latino Film Festival: March 10 -20 Media Arts Center San Diego is gearing up for eleven fun-filled days of Latin American cinema at the 24th edition of the San Diego Latino Film Festival taking place March 10-20, 2016 at AMC 18 Simon Fashion Valley Mall 7037 Friars Road. www.sdlatinofilm.com