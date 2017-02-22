Flu Cases Reach Season High

By Ana Gomez Salcido

A total of 555 flu cases were reported last week, surpassing the 474 cases reported the week ending January 7, 2017, reaching a new high this season, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency.

Also, five flu deaths were reported, including a 31-year-old man with no underlying medical conditions. A total of 44 influenza deaths have been reported this season compared to 12 at this time last year. To date, the people who died ranged in age from 31 to 98 years old. All except three had underlying medical conditions.

“Influenza continues to be widespread in the region,” said Wilma Wooten, County public health officer. “Vaccination is the best protection against the flu.”

For the week ending February 11, 2017, the Health and Human Services Agency Influenza Watch report shows that emergency department visits for influenza-like illness were 6 percent of all visits (up from 5 percent the previous week.) Lab-confirmed influenza cases for the week were 555 (up from 379 the previous week.) Total influenza deaths to date are 44 (compared to 12 at this time last season.) And there are a total of 3,335 lab-confirmed influenza cases to date (compared to 1,939 at this time last season.)

The purpose of the Health and Human Services Agency Influenza Watch report is to summarize current flu surveillance in San Diego County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu shot every year. The vaccine is safe and effective. It takes two weeks for immunity to develop.

Vaccination is especially important for people who are at high risk of developing serious complications from influenza. People with chronic medical conditions like asthma, diabetes and lung disease, even if symptoms are under control, pregnant women, people 65 years and older, and people who live with or care for others who are at higher risk.

The flu vaccine is available at doctors’ offices and retail pharmacies. If people don’t have medical insurance, they can go to a County public health center to get vaccinated. For a list of locations, people can visit www.sdiz.org or call 2-1-1.

In addition to getting vaccinated, to avoid getting sick, people should also wash hands thoroughly and often, use hand sanitizers, stay away from sick people, avoid touching the eyes, nose, and mouth, and clean commonly touched surfaces.

Also, health authorities recommend to people that are sick to stay home and avoid contact with others.