Flu Spreads Across San Diego County

By Ana Gomez Salcido

For the past two months, the number of local lab-confirmed flu cases has been steadily increasing every week, this according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

On the week ending on this past October 22, seven influenza cases were reported in San Diego County; by the the end of last week the number of cases had increased

to 149.

Given the increasing number of influenza cases, County health officials continue to remind San Diegans to get vaccinated.

“The flu is anticipated to continue to spread until its peak, which could be in February,” said Wilma Wooten, County public health officer. “Avoid getting sick. Get a flu shot now.”

During the week leading up to Christmas Eve, the Health and Human Services Agency’s Influenza Watch report shows that emergency department visits for influenza-like illness were 4 percent of all visits, compared to 2 percent during the previous week.

Currently there is a total of 589 lab-confirmed influenza cases to date, compared to 247 at this time last season.

Also, according to the latest Influenza Watch report, there have been a total of four influenza deaths this season, there were three influenza deaths were reported at this time last year.

Given the latest flu deaths, County health officials continue to remind San Diegans that the best protection against the flu is getting vaccinated.

“The flu can be a deadly illness,” Wooten said. “Getting a flu shot now will help you stay well.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu shot every year.

The flu vaccine is safe and effective and takes two weeks for immunity to fully develop.

Vaccination is especially important for people who are at high risk of developing serious complications from influenza such as people with chronic medical conditions like asthma, diabetes and lung disease, pregnant women, people 65-years-old and older, and people who live with or care for others who are at higher risk.

The flu vaccine is available at doctors’ offices and retail pharmacies. If you don’t have medical insurance, you can go to a County public health center to get vaccinated.

For a list of locations, people can visit www.sdiz.org or call 2-1-1.

In addition to getting vaccinated, to avoid the flu people should also wash hands thoroughly and often, use hand sanitizers, stay away from sick people, avoid touching the eyes, nose, and mouth, and clean commonly touched surfaces.