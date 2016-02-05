Football May Have Peaked and Headed Toward Extinction

As the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos get ready for the 50th Super Bowl Game, some believe that football’s greatest days may be in the rear view mirror.

For several years now, critics have been raising concerns that football as a sport is too dangerous for kids to play, and now many are making the same arguments about full grown men. Too many cases of concussions, brain damage, and suicides among former players exist for us not to agree. All the glitz and glamor of the Super Bowl can’t mask the true impact of such a brutally physical game.

Last month, former Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Redskins wide receiver Antwaan Randle El said in an interview that he regretted having played football and feels he should have played baseball instead because of the devastating injuries he sustained. He also said he wouldn’t be surprised if football is gone in 20-25 years.

Although the game has changed and equipment has improved over the years, the diagnosis in 2002 of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, changed the future of the game forever. CTE is the permanent brain injury that comes from repeated impacts, most of which are not even noticeable. Famous former players have been proven to have had CTE but, unfortunately, most of their injuries were only diagnosed after they died.

The first documented case was that of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame center Mike Webster who died in 2002 of a heart attack after his life fell apart. His autopsy revealed brain damage no one knew he suffered from. In September 2004, another former Steelers player, Justin Strzelczyk, was killed when he drove his car at 90 MPH against traffic before hitting a tanker truck. His autopsy also found brain damage that later explained his physical and mental problems leading up to his death. In July 2005, former player Terry Long, committed suicide to escaped his physical torment caused by CTE by drinking automobile antifreeze.

And all of our hearts were broken when Junior Seau took his own life in May 2012 by shooting himself to end his personal torture brought on by CTE. Junior had battled with pain and emotional issues for years, including suffering from insomnia for at least the last seven years of his life.

These cases of otherwise healthy athletes are conclusive in proving that the repeated impacts of football hits, even when wearing the best protective gear, are life threatening even if the players aren’t killed instantly or paralyzed from a broken neck. No amount of money to players can compensate them for a shortened life filled with endless suffering.

But how does the biggest sport in America go away?

It will most likely start the same way other dangerous products or activities are attacked; lawsuits. As more and more players, including children, claim injuries from the sport, surely more lawsuits will follow. And with more lawsuits will come an increased financial burden on schools, universities, pro football teams, and even referees. The cost of the sport will outweigh the income potential, and it will simply cease to exist.

Our past is replete with businesses, products, and even sports that faded away or flat-out failed due to their inherent risks. Once powerful brands disappeared before, why not football?

Since Greek times more than 4,500 years ago, a naturally occurring mineral was used for its flame-retardant properties. Through the centuries it was used even though it caused skin irritations. Even famed explorer Marco Polo was amazed by the material. Starting in the 19th century, is was used industrially in products including wiring, insulation, and curtains.

But in the past 30 years, lawsuits led to the most costly legal settlements in history and eventually

to the banning of that miracle material: Asbestos.

As willing spectators, we can enjoy the thrill of the game and appreciate the athleticism of the players, but we should not ignore the physical toll it takes on their bodies. We should keep that in mind as we enjoy our three-layer nacho dip, drinks, and chicken wings on Sunday.

We should also do what’s right and protect the modern day gladiators that have given their lives for our enjoyment, and protect future athletes from certain injuries that could end their lives prematurely.

Football seems to be a dying game, and maybe its time to blow the

final whistle.