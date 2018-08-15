Former DA Spokesman Receives Congressional Recognitions

By Mario A. Cortez

Jesse Navarro, whose carreer in law enforcement had an impact across San Diego County, was presented with two special recognitions on Tuesday, Aug. 14.

At a small ceremony held at U.S. Representative Juan Vargas’ office in Chula Vista, Navarro received a proclamation from the Congressman which celebrated his 44 years in public service.

The proclamation recognizing his work in the 51st Congressional District, dated April 6, 2018, highlights Navarro’s work as a police officer, a binational crime-fighting consultant and investigator, a collaborator with several prosecutors, and his time as the director of Community Relations and spokesman for the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

“He really has been our voice when it comes to important issues and we give him our thanks,” Vargas said to media and attendees as he presented Navarro with the recognition.

Vargas also made congratulatory remarks for Navarro in recognition of his retirement before the United States House of Representatives, entered into the Congressional Record on May 1, 2018, which he also presented a copy of to Navarro.

“When something significant happens, it is put into the Congressional Record so that it is officially recorded by the United States,” explained Vargas.

Born Jesus Navarro in Tijuana, he arrived in San Diego in 1961 not knowing how to speak English.

In his youth Navarro attended Hoover High School in City Heights, where a teacher advised he go by “Jesse” to stop other students from making fun of his name based on its religious association.

Always dreaming of becoming a police officer, he received a call to join from the San Diego Police Department in 1974.

Navarro not only made an impact on the community as an officer, but also within the Department by filing a successful class action lawsuit to stop discriminatory practices which lead to the termination of Latino, African-American, and female officers from the force.

At the County DA’s Office, Navarro was best known for appearing in a number of television commercials warning against crimes such as human trafficking and workers compensation fraud on local Spanish-speaking outlets. Navarro was also involved in community outreach and held talks at schools and neighborhood forums to bridge the gap between the DA’s Office and local residents.

Navarro, whose official retirement was on April 6 of this year, says that he is very proud of the what he leaves behind.

“The most important impact is having the opportunity to serve in an honest, dedicated way,” he said to La Prensa San Diego.

“I will always remember how, wherever I would go on both sides of the border, some people would approach me and thank me for having helped them even if it was 20 or 25 years ago; I will always have that with me,” he added.

Navarro was joined by his wife Maria in receiving these recognitions.