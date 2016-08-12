Free Ride Program Launched in Downtown San Diego

By Ana Gomez Salcido

To provide more efficient and sustainable transit options in Downtown San Diego, the Free Ride Everywhere Downtown, or FRED, circulator program was launched, this Tuesday, August 9.

The program is a public-private initiative created by Civic San Diego and the Downtown San Diego Partnership.

“Downtown is one of our city’s most vibrant communities, but some San Diegans stay away because parking can be a challenge,” San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said.

“We heard those concerns and are proud to introduce this all-electric, sustainable transportation solution that lets residents and visitors park anywhere Downtown and still get to the great restaurants, shops, and attractions Downtown has to offer,” Faulconer added.

The new program, initially funded by Downtown parking meter revenues, features five-passenger, all-electric vehicles that are designed to augment existing transportation options and make short trips within Downtown’s eight neighborhoods easier. The initial launch includes 15 vehicles with the fleet expected to grow to 20 within the first year.

The idea of the program came from the Downtown San Diego Partnership, a nonprofit, member-based organization that serves as the leading advocate for the revitalization and economic health of Downtown San Diego.

Users will be able to request a pick up via a mobile app called The Free Ride.

The shuttles are free to the public thanks to dedicated funding from Civic San Diego, a nonprofit, public-benefit corporation created by the City of San Diego to engage in economic development in Downtown San Diego.

Civic San Diego President Reese A. Jarrett said the initial investment was of $500,000 which included the fleet purchase, marketing, and app development.

“We are very excited about the launch of FRED as we continue to increase mobility options in Downtown,” said Jarrett. “Through this public-private partnership, we are reducing congestion and decreasing our carbon footprint within downtown.”

“Residents, workers, and visitors will be able to navigate to enjoy lunch or dinner, attend events, or [simply] venture to any of Downtown’s distinct neighborhoods in a free and convenient way,” added Jarrett.

The goal for the FRED program is to become fully sustainable via private sponsorship dollars in the next few years, with public funds being phased out.

“We are excited to bring this new free transportation option to the mix of available ways to navigate Downtown,” said Kris Michell, president and CEO of the Downtown San Diego Partnership. “Downtown is already a dynamic environment for businesses and residents alike. This new service will only add to the quality of life that makes our urban center a dynamic place to live, work, and play.”

To learn more about FRED and to download the FRED app you can visit www.thefreeride.com/fred.