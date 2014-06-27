Gabriel Urias and Marissa Vasquez

Gabriel Urias received his law degree from California Western School of Law. He was the Social Chair for the La Raza Law Students Assoc, and graduated as part of the school’s Pro Bono Honors Society for doing community legal work. He successfully passed the Bar this year 2014 and is practicing immigration law.

Marissa Vasquez pursued her degree from USD and graduated with a Masters in college counseling and student development. She graduated from SDSU 2014 with an Ed.D in. Educational Leadership.

If you have a graduate student you would like to highlight, please email a photo to: laprensasd@gamil.com with a short note and we would be happy to publish it.