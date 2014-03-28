Grill Up an Incredible Steak

T-bones – the best of both worlds

(Family Features) Quite possibly the ultimate steak, the T-bone embodies the rich blend of varied beef flavors that steak lovers crave, from tender and mild to bold and beefy. On one side of the T-bone is the filet mignon. French for “dainty fillet,” the filet mignon is considered the most tender cut, with a mild beef flavor. On the other side of the T-bone is the strip loin or New York strip, a firm, robust steak that is naturally marbled and offers a bold taste. The bone itself also provides additional flavor in the cooking process. With this pairing of tastes, it is no surprise that the T-bone is considered to be “the best of both worlds” by steak connoisseurs.

Ten Tips for Perfect Grilling

1. Clean and preheat your grill on high.

2. Lightly oil everything before you put it on the grill. This helps the searing process and prevents sticking.

3. Season your food before grilling.

4. Sear the outside of steaks when grilling. This really helps with the flavor and juiciness.

5. Use tongs or a spatula to turn your meat on the grill. Using a fork can damage the meat.

6. Cover your grill as much as possible during the grilling process. This helps to lock in the grilled flavor and will help prevent flare-ups.

7. Keep a spray bottle with water handy to douse any unexpected flare-ups.

8. Use the 60/40 grilling method. Grill for 60 percent of the time on the first side, then grill 40 percent of the time after you turn over the food. This will give you an evenly cooked product.

9. Place your cooked product on a clean plate. Never place cooked product on the plate you used to transport the raw product to the grill without thoroughly washing it first.

10. Allow your foods to “rest” for 5 minutes between cooking and eating. This will help them retain moisture when you cut into them.

Ancho Chile Rub

Ingredients

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons sea salt

2 tablespoons ancho chile powder

1 teaspoon brown sugar

Preparation

Combine all ingredients and mix well.

Serves

4 tablespoons

Ancho Chile Rubbed Grilled T-Bones

Ingredients

4 Omaha Steaks T-bone steaks

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 tablespoons Ancho Chile Rub (see recipe below)

12 grilled tri-color sweet baby peppers

Preparation

Preheat grill to medium. Thaw and blot dry steaks. Brush steaks with olive oil. Generously cover both sides of steaks with Ancho Chile Rub by dipping them in rub. Continue until steaks are completely covered. Place steaks on heated grill and grill to desired doneness. (For a medium-rare steak, grill approximately 8 minutes on first side and 6 to 7 minutes on second side.) Remove steaks from grill and garnish with grilled tri-colored sweet baby peppers.

Serves

4

Preparation Time:

5 minutes

Cook Time:

10 minutes

Total Time:

15 minutes

Tabasco and Roquefort Cheese Butter

Ingredients

4 ounces unsalted butter, softened

4 ounces Roquefort blue cheese, crumbled

3 tablespoons Tabasco sauce

1/4 cup fresh chives, minced

2 tablespoons fresh garlic, minced

1 roasted red pepper, peeled, seeded and diced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Preparation

Whip butter slightly in mixer. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Transfer mixture to sheet of parchment paper. Roll into tube (approximately 1 1/2-inch diameter) and twist paper at the ends. Refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours. When ready to serve, slice into coins as needed. Unused butter can be stored in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Grilled T-Bones with Tabasco and Roquefort Cheese Butter

Ingredients

4 Omaha Steaks T-bones

Omaha Steaks All Natural Steak Seasoning, or salt and pepper, to taste

4 slices (1 1/2-inch coins) Tabasco and Roquefort Cheese Butter (see recipe below)

2 tablespoons minced chives

Preparation

Thaw steaks overnight in refrigerator or quick thaw by placing sealed steaks in sink with water for approximately one hour. Preheat grill to medium. Season both sides of steaks with seasoning, or salt and pepper. Grill steaks to desired doneness. (For medium-rare steak, grill approximately 8 minutes on first side and 6 to 7 minutes on second side.) Just before removing steaks from grill, place butter slice on each steak. The idea is to have butter half melted on top as you are serving steaks. Garnish each steak with sprinkle of minced chives.

Serves

Serves: 4

Preparation Time:

15 minutes, plus 4 hours refrigerator time

Cook Time:

15 minutes

Total Time:

4 hours and 30 minutes

Roasted Pepper Pesto

Ingredients

1 cup roasted red peppers, peeled, seeded and chopped

1/4 cup garlic cloves, peeled

1/2 cup pine nuts, toasted

2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 cup olive oil

Preparation

Combine all ingredients except olive oil in food processor or blender, and puree until smooth. Next, add oil slowly in food processor until completely combined.

Serves

approximately 2 cups

Roasted Pepper Pesto Rubbed Grilled T-Bones

Ingredients

4 Omaha Steaks T-bone steaks

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Seasoning, or salt and pepper

1 recipe Roasted Pepper Pesto (see recipe below)

4 fresh basil sprigs

Preparation

Preheat grill to medium. Brush steaks with olive oil and season with seasoning, or salt and pepper. Brush both sides of steaks with Roasted Pepper Pesto. Place steaks on grill and cook to desired doneness. (For a medium-rare steak about 8 minutes on first side and 6 to 7 minutes on second side.) When steaks are finished, brush both sides one final time with pesto. Serve steaks with dollop of unused pesto in center of each and garnish with fresh basil sprig.

Serves

4

Preparation Time:

30 minutes

Cook Time:

15 minutes

Total Time:

45 minutes

SOURCE:

Omaha Steaks