Guest Column: Charger Season Over…Not Quite

by Hector Padilla Jr.

The San Diego Chargers find themselves with a 2-5 record after a loss Sunday to the Oakland Raiders. In the week leading up to the game, the Chargers indicated that they will file for relocation in January to move to Los Angeles.

This was an expected move by the Chargers with the Rams and Raiders expected to join them. Does this mean the Chargers are moving? Does anyone really know the answer to that question?

On Wednesday, October 28, the NFL had a town hall meeting in San Diego that was very tense and had plenty of emotion. All over San Diego, people want to know whether the Chargers are staying or going. Since the answer will not be coming any time soon, maybe we should stop thinking about the stadium so much and focus more on our team trying to win football games and having a successful season.

If they do leave, do we want the last year spent talking about the stadium and possible relocation? It seems we have stopped doing what we do best, which is be fans of our football team.

Now is the time to cheer this team on every game, every snap, until the very end. However difficult it may be to keep the Chargers, it is just as difficult for them to relocate to Los Angeles. So many things have to happen. Let’s get back to focusing on the Bolts.

Many have forgotten that the team is still playing but they have written them off. Yes, the Chargers are off to a slow start but every Philip Rivers quarterbacked team has started below .500 with the exception of the 2014 team that started 5-1.

In 8 seasons as the Chargers quarterback, starting with losing records 7 times, the Chargers have finished the season below .500 only once in 2012 with a 7-9 record. Every other year Philip Rivers has finished 8-8 or better.

Our quarterback is a gamer! This year he is on pace to break two records in completions and passing yards. History tells us Philip Rivers will somehow get this team back into the playoff race. There are three undefeated division leaders and that leaves two wildcard (playoff) spots open.

Only two teams, the Jets and Steelers, have a record over .500. The Chargers are not out of this thing at all. Come Sunday, let’s forget about all the negative talk and be the fans that we know we can be.

If anyone can get this team on a roll, it is Philip Rivers. We can start things off with a victory in Baltimore. The Chargers have played two of the leagues undefeated teams and battled to the very end on the road and were 6 inches from beating the Steelers at home. Things are not looking so good now but there is still plenty of football to be played.

One key will be getting Melvin Gordon, our first round pick, the ball and some holes to run through. A balanced offense will help the team, including the defense, because running the ball means more time for them to rest before coming back into the game. Things do not look good now, but have they ever in the last eight years? Somehow, someway the Chargers always get back into the thick of things. Let’s go to Baltimore and get back on the right track which we always seem to do.

If anyone is headed out to Baltimore for the game, here is the Charger organization Bolt Pride’s information on the festivities for Charger fans!

Bolts @ Ravens (11/1) Meet & Greet Tailgate Party update:

Bolt Pride family is invited to a meet-n-greet party on Saturday, October 31, beginning at 7 pm at Pickles Pub, followed by a tailgate party on Sunday, November 1, beginning at 7:30 am South of Lot H – look for the Ravens’ Posse, members of Pro Football’s Ultimate Fan Association. For more info, contact Bolt Pride’s Josh “Road Warrior” Casillas via Facebook.

Voice Of The Fans

Here are Charger fans answer to the question, “Do you think the Chargers can still make a run for the playoffs and why?”

Johnny Abundez Hernandez from Save Our Bolts says, “It’s going to be a difficult task but not an impossible one. Better clock management & mistake-free football. In Rivers we trust.”

Mo Lopez from Imperial Beach says, “Yes, I think the chargers still have a chance winning the West – it’s still early. We have injuries that are hurting us right now. We have talented players all around. Coaches need to step it up with their play calling. Denver is not as good as they were so Yes, the Chargers still have a chance. Starts this Sunday with Baltimore!

Josue “Road Warrior” Casillas owner of AFW Wheel says, “ Chargers will get healthy soon, coaches will adjust, it’s time play some ball!”

Iris Villa of Movement Mortgage says, “Nothing is impossible this early in the season. Win or lose, I will always support the SAN DIEGO Chargers!”

Pete Giron of Eastlake Insurance says, “The AFC West is a fairly weak division this year. AFC West title is up for grabs and the Chargers are only a few games away from Denver with 5 division games left. Playoffs Baby!”