Happy Mother’s Day

Editorial:

Mothers are our Heroes. Mothers are Life. Mothers are Love.

Mothers do everything for us. There is no stronger bond than that of a mother and a child. Mothers go to great lengths to nurture, support, and protect their children.

No matter what happens, your mother will be there for you, in her own way.

There is no greater bond than when a child tells her mother that she loves her. For her, there is no greater gift than the macaroni picture frame with the child’s beaming smile in the photo. There is no greater satisfaction than to see that child do well in school and no greater pride than to watch their child score the winning goal.

When we get older, we look back and realize all the sacrifices our mothers made for us. She gets up and gets us ready for school, most mothers then go off to work and then come home to make dinner and do homework. And then there are the chores! Before she knows it, the day is done, with very little time for herself. Some of the sacrifices she makes we don’t notice so much, like when mom buys us school supplies or expensive tennis shoes which usually means she has to put off buying herself something. Or all the time it takes to drive us around from one thing or another, sometimes it takes up the whole day.

Then there are the single mothers who don’t have the help or support of a father to share the burden of child raising. Single mothers hold a special place in our hearts. The time, the effort, and the work that they must assume, at times it is overwhelming. But despite this they endure, they find the courage, the strength, and the love to do the best they can for their children.

As adults we take those lessons we have learned from our mothers, the simple ones such as don’t eat with your mouth open, to the more subtle ones we observe as our mothers help us make our way through life.

As children we tell our mothers we love them all the time, as teenagers and young adults not so much, we assume they know, even thought it would be nice for her to hear it once in a while. And when we have our own children we marvel at the job our mothers did. We wonder ‘how did she do it, raising six children when the two we have are such a handful?’ And we call often for advice when we are at our wits end!

Then there is no greater joy when the first grandchild is born, for our mothers it seems like the circle has completed with her grandchildren.

In our hearts Mother’s Day is every day, but it is nice that there is one special day each year when we come together as a family and say thank you to mom and tell her that we love her!

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mothers!