Help for Drug Users

by Ana Gómez Salcido

People who abuse alcohol or drugs can find help at the over 50 drug treatment facilities operated by the County of San Diego to overcome their addiction.

As part of Live Well San Diego, the County operates treatment centers throughout the region. The program’s goal is to improve the overall health and well being of all local residents.

“Drug treatment really does work for people who are willing to work at getting clean and sober,” said Linda Bridgeman-Smith of the County’s Behavioral Health Services Prevention and Planning Unit. “It really does work and [drug treatment] is available in San Diego County.”

During the 2014-2015 fiscal year, there were over 11,000 people served by County-funded alcohol and other drug treatment programs. Of those, 1,136 were people under 18 years of age.

For adults, the primary drug of choice was methamphetamine, followed by alcohol and heroin. By comparison, most youth were admitted into treatment for using marijuana or hashish, followed by alcohol and methamphetamine.

Typically, about one-third of people who enter treatment complete their program while one-third drop out, and one-third make some progress toward recovery.

September is National Recovery Month and hundreds of people in recovery are expected to come together to celebrate being drug-free at Recovery Happens, an annual celebration sponsored by the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency and its prevention and treatment partners.

This year’s event will take place Saturday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Liberty Station NTC Park in Point Loma.

The County and its partners organize the event to celebrate the accomplishments of those who are now in recovery and are leading a life free from alcohol and drugs. This free event will feature a recovery countdown, resource fair, and family activities. The celebration is open to the public, all ages are welcome and parking is free.

“Recovery is a lifelong process. The same way that people manage diseases like diabetes or heart disease, you celebrate life,” Bridgeman-Smith mentioned. “If someone has reached 30 days of not using drugs, the recovering community really sees that as something to celebrate, it reinforces that there is life after drug use, and you can be happy, and just enjoy life.”

Bridgeman-Smith recommends to people that have family members or friends that are drug users to search for information of how to help their loved ones. Help is available through the County’s Access and Crisis Line at (888) 724-7240 or 2-1-1.

“Its really important if you love or care for someone that is a substance abuser that you find out as much information as you can for services that are available,” Bridgeman-Smith said.

There are different ways to enter a County-funded alcohol and other drug treatment program. Someone can be appointed by a court or by a personal choice.

Bridgeman-Smith explained that there are different types of programs depending on the drug level usage including for detox, residential treatment, and outpatient treatment.

“All of programs have a form of education, and group learning, and how to deal with family and a job,” Bridgeman-Smith said.