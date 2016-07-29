Hillary Clinton Breaks Glass Ceiling

By Sandra G. Leon

or the first time in U.S. history, a woman is the nominee of a major political party, breaking the glass ceiling that has kept women from running for President of the United States.

Hillary Clinton accepted the nomination of the Democratic Party in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the Declaration of Independence and site of the nation’s first capital, before thousands of delegates, political figures, and Hollywood stars.

“It is with humility, determination, and boundless confidence in America’s promise that I accept your nomination for President of the United States,” Clinton said. “When there are no ceilings, the sky’s the limit,” she added.

Most political experts predicted Clinton would lay out arguments for her policy positions to contrast with the lack of specifics given during last week’s Republican Convention in Cleveland. On that point, Clinton did not disappoint. She laid out plans for her 100 days in office if elected.

“In my first 100 days, we will work with both parties to pass the biggest investment in new, good-paying jobs since World War II,” Clinton said. “Jobs in manufacturing, clean energy, technology and innovation, small business, and infrastructure.”

Clinton went on to detail her approach to issues including investing in repairing infrastructure, securing child care and paid family leave for working families, and delivering comprehensive immigration reform.

“I believe that when we have millions of hardworking immigrants contributing to our economy, it would be self-defeating and inhumane to kick them out,” Clinton added. “Comprehensive immigration reform will grow our economy and keep families together – and it’s the right thing to do,” she said.

Clinton also paid respect to her rival during the primaries, Bernie Sanders, telling him his “campaign inspired millions of Americans, particularly the young people who threw their hearts and souls into our primary.”

And to Sander’s supporters, Clinton extended an invitation to continue their fight for change with her.

“And to all of your supporters here and around the country: I want you to know, I’ve heard you,” Clinton declared. “Your cause is our cause. Our country needs your ideas, energy, and passion.

That’s the only way we can turn our progressive platform into real change for America. We wrote it together — now let’s go out there and make it happen together,” she added.

After outlining several important policies she would pursue as President, Clinton answered the question of how she plans to pay for the new programs.

“Wall Street, corporations, and the super-rich are going to start paying their fair share of taxes,” Clinton said. “Not because we resent success: because when more than 90 percent of the gains have gone to the top 1 percent, that’s where the money is,” she concluded.

Clinton pointed to her track-record of working with Republicans in the Senate as proof she can put her plans into action in a Washington environment known for its partisan gridlock.

Clinton, the former First Lady, U.S. Senator, and Secretary of State, stressed her experience over the past 40 years as her strength in the campaign, and contrasted that Donald Trump lacks the temperament to be trusted as President.

“Ask yourself: Do you really think Donald Trump has the temperament to be Commander-in-Chief?,” Clinton asked the enthusiastic crowd. “A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons,” she added, drawing huge applause.

Clinton continued a line of attack against Trump that several speakers used during the first three days of the convention.

“I can’t put it any better than Jackie Kennedy did after the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Clinton said. “She said that what worried President Kennedy during that very dangerous time was that a war might be started – not by big men with self-control and restraint, but by little men – the ones moved by fear and pride,” she said in an effort to undercut the public’s confidence in Trump as Commander-in-Chief.

“America’s strength doesn’t come from lashing out. Strength relies on smarts, judgment, cool resolve, and the precise and strategic application of power. That’s the kind of Commander-in-Chief I pledge to be,” Clinton said.

After her speech, Clinton was joined on stage by her running mate, Senator Tim Kaine. The two held hands and waved to the crowd as their respective families joined them, including former President Bill Clinton and their daughter, Chelsea, who introduced her mom to the Convention as “my mom, my hero, and our next President of the United States.”