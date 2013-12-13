Holiday Dinner Honoring WW II Warrior Joe Renteria

By Roy Cook

The December Holiday dinner, at San Diego’s Barrio Station, honored Joe Renteria, Cherokee, World War II Army and Navy veteran.

I have known Joe for over forty years. We met at San Diego State University events where Joe was attending and documenting activities as the professional photographer. He has shared his growing up in those ‘hard times’ in Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. His childhood was a rough one but he was good at sports especially baseball. In fact, he told me of how it helped him, while in the army, to ease things for him a bit. But he did decide he did not like the Army. He enlisted in the Navy and remained until retirement years later. Since then he has enjoyed bringing equipment to pow wow events for the children to have fun and enjoy the Native American gatherings and run around in a healthy activity. The community is proud of his service to the nation and his leadership role on many advisory boards and activities. Wado Joe, wado.

In 1941 following the bombing of Pearl Harbor at the Cherokee Qualla Boundary reservation in the Mountains of North Carolina, every eligible young man in the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians registered for the draft. Eventually, 321 North Carolina Cherokee served in the military, with 123 enlisting and 198 being drafted. By the war’s end, eleven North Carolina Cherokee had died in action—five in Europe and six in the Pacific—while a twelfth died stateside. Seven more were wounded in action. Besides a number of Purple Hearts, North Carolina Cherokee earned two Distinguished Flying Crosses and two Silver Stars.

Also in eastern North Carolina, the Lumbee and other Eastern Indian tribes supported the war effort with just as much fervor. Back then, the Lumbee tribe was not officially federally recognized. They passed their own draft act and sent their young braves into National Guard units. Women took over traditional men duties on the reservation. They served in every branch of the service, in every theater of operations.

Also, this year the Cherokee Nation at Tahlequah honored three veterans, including a World War II veteran, with the Cherokee Medal of Patriotism at its October Tribal Council meeting. Lacy Backward, 90, of Salina; Jeffery Simpson, 70, of Stilwell; and Randy Thomas, 54, of Sallisaw, received a medal and plaque from Principal Chief Bill John Baker and Deputy Principal Chief S. Joe Crittenden Oct. 21, acknowledging their service to the country. Pfc. Backward was born March 11, 1923, to Sampson and Muggie Backward in Locust Grove. He was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1943, completed basic training at Camp Mackall, N.C., as a paratrooper and assigned to the 11th Airborne Division that saw action in World War II.

After a year of training, the division was sent to New Guinea and then the Philippine Islands. The division’s mission was to seize and secure within its zone all exits from the mountains and into Leyte Valley. Backward received an honorable discharge in 1946 with numerous honors, including: the Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal and WWII Victory Medal. He returned to Oklahoma where he and his late wife, Luella, settled in Salina and raised two children. Staff Sgt. Thomas was born Jan. 20, 1959, to Harvey and Bettye Thomas, in Mus-kogee. Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves in 1982 and completed basic training in San Diego. During his enlistment with the USMC Reserves, Thomas earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Northeastern State University. His service with the USMC Reserves ended in 1990. In 1998, Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Air Force National Guard. He was trained as a ground radio repairman. After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Thomas volunteered for service overseas. He served with the 379th Expeditionary Squadron in Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Thomas acted as a security escort for foreign contractors and an electrical systems apprentice with the Civil Engineering Squadron’s electrical shop.

“I am real thankful to the Cherokee Nation,” Thomas said. “The Nation has helped me through the years, and I am really humbled to be honored.”

All across Indian America, in spite of years of inefficient and often corrupt bureaucratic management of Indian affairs, Native Americans stood ready to fight the “white man’s war.” American Indians overcame past disappointment, resentment, and suspicion to respond to their nation’s need in World War II. It was a grand show of loyalty on the part of Native Americans and many Indian recruits responded to America’s call for soldiers because they understood the need to defend one’s own land, and they understood fundamental concepts of fighting for life, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness.

Also, less we forget, there are 226 of our Native American Military Veterans Vietnam band of brothers on the Vietnam memorial wall.

Our Tribal Warriors are still in harm’s way as the numbers of Native Americans who will not be returning home continue to grow from our current combat involvement in the Middle East.