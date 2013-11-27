Holiday Entertainment Calendar

Get into the Holiday Spirit at Rancho Guajome Adobe

Hark back to simpler times and discover what the holidays were like in San Diego County in the mid-1800s.

Rancho Guajome Adobe in Vista will revisit those days with its annual Rancho Christmas celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1.

The historic adobe’s 28 rooms and two large courtyards will be festooned with more than 100 wreaths, garlands and centerpieces, all made from natural materials and setting the scene for an old-fashioned holiday.

Children will get a chance to make corn husk dolls and experiment with candle dipping and weaving. They can also get their faces painted and then hop on board a tractor-drawn wagon for a tour of the park.

The little ones can stand back and watch as blacksmiths ply their trade and get a little closer to see how wood carvers and lace makers create their works of art.

The celebration will also include live music, Ballet Folk-lorico performances and even Native American storytelling.

Visitors who linger Saturday will find a special treat in store at 4 p.m. They can enjoy hot cider as Christmas carolers fill the air with holiday music and luminarias light the night with a soft glow.

Tickets for the Rancho Christmas festivities are $5 for those who are age 13 and older, $3 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for children under 3 years old. Parking is free.

Rancho Guajome Adobe is located at 2210 North Santa Fe in Vista. For more information, call (760) 724-4082

San Diego’s South and North Park ‘Hoods’ Stand United in Chili

The 4th annual SoNo Fest and Chili Cookoff – December 1, 2013 from 11am to 5pm at 32nd & Thorn streets – gives San Diegans a chance to buy local, eat local and drink local, all for a good cause.

This free holiday event, presented by the San Diego Ceramic Connection and the McKinley Elementary School Foundation, promises award winning chili as local restaurants face-off for chili bragging rights to prove who makes it best!

The event is free and everyone is invited to sample the entries and vote for their favorites – $20 buys chili tastings in a handcrafted ceramic bowl.

“This event has evolved from a small group of friends and patrons gathering to eat chili and have a good time into a major street festival and fundraising event to benefit McKinley,” said Kouta Shimazaki, owner of San Diego Ceramic Connection, “The people in our community have really pulled together to make this a success and that’s something I’m proud to be part of.”

The festival, held in the heart of San Diego’s North/South Park neighborhoods at 32nd & Thorn, will also feature beer and wine from local breweries and vineyards, an assortment of food trucks, unique holiday gift shopping from local artists and craft vendors, live music on two stages and a large kid zone area with carnival games and bounce houses.

“We are continually amazed and gratified by the generous support of this community,” said McKinley principal Julie AshtonGray, “This event helps us give McKinley students access to the arts, music and Spanish, which are important components for us to offer in order to sustain our International Baccalaureate status.”

La Costa Holiday Craft Show Boutique

Holiday Craft Show Boutique presented by La Costa Canyon High School Foundation, Saturday, December 7, 2013, 9am – 3pm at La Costa Canyon High School, One Maverick Way, La Costa / Carlsbad / 92009. Activities include: Pictures with Santa, Live Holiday Music, Fun Balloon Sculptures, Free Sample Massages, Arts & Crafts Demos and Hundreds of Unique Crafts & Artisan Gifts. Interested Vendors email: catalystchristy@gmail.com

Escondido Public Library Invites All Children to the Annual Holiday Tree Trimming Party

Escondido, CA – Escondido Library Youth Services invites children and their families to get in the holiday spirit and create holiday ornaments for the Children’s Room tree as well as an ornament to take home. This program will be held on December 5, 2013, at 3 PM in the Children’s Room.

Children may choose from five designs: a Hanukkah star, a 3D star, a Kwanzaa chain, a kaleidoscope, and a bell. Cindi Bouvier, Senior Youth Services Librarian, states, “There will be plenty of stickers, paper, ribbon, sparkles, and glue to create these holiday ornaments.” Please arrive early in the Children’s Room, as supplies and seats are limited. Registration is not required.